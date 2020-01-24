US amends visa rules to restrict 'birth tourism'

The United States announced new visa rules to restrict ‘birth tourism’ on January 23, 2020. The US will no longer issue temporary visitor visas to foreigners seeking to enter the nation for birth tourism.

The statement was released by the White House Press Secretary. The new visa rules will come into effect from January 24, 2020. The statement read that the state department will no longer issue temporary visitor B-1/B-2 visas starting from January 24 to aliens who want to enter the United States for ‘birth tourism’.

Objective The White House stated that the rule change was necessary to boost public safety, national security and the integrity of the country's immigration system.

What is Birth Tourism?

Birth tourism is a practice of travelling to the United States and giving birth on American soil, thereby securing automatic and permanent American citizenship for their children.

Why is the US changing its visa rules?

According to the United States, the practice of birth tourism threatens to overburden the valuable hospital resources of the nation and it is also rife with criminal activity, as reflected in Federal prosecutions.

Impact

By restricting birth tourism, the US aims to close this immigration loophole to combat endemic abuses and protect the nation from the national security risks created by this practice.

The move has also been undertaken to prevent the misuse of the hard-earned money of the American taxpayers in financing the costs associated with the birth tourism practice.