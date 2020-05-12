US CDC provides $3.6 million to India amid COVID-19 crisis

US Embassy on May 12 announced that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide $3.6 million to assist India in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the release, the US Embassy mentioned that the resources will help in the prevention and response activities to contain COVID-19 in India.

The initial funding by the US CDC will help to further strengthen and support the Indian government’s efforts to increase the laboratory capacity for COVID-19 testing.

Key Highlights:

• As per the US embassy, the funds will be able to support the development of Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) Centres of excellence. It will help in improving the ability of hospital networks in detecting COVID-19. It will also help the local health system through enhanced monitoring and surveillance.

• The Indian government will be able to increase its laboratory capacity for SARS-CoV2 testing, which will also include molecular diagnostics and serology.

• The official release by the US embassy also informed that CDC will be working with the local partners for the development of a strong public health workforce in India. It will support India’s capacity to present as well as future threats as well.

Work of CDC India Program:

CDC India Program will be able to provide technical assistance to the Indian government’s ongoing crisis emergency and risk communication efforts. From early January, CDC’s India office has been working in collaboration with sub-national and national government institutes in order to support India’s response to COVID-19.

Collaboration efforts have been focusing on lab strengthening, health workforce development, infection prevention and control, risk communication, emergency management, and community engagement.

CDC has also been conducting training across India for physicians, healthcare administrators, nurses, hospital staff, laboratory operations, infection prevention, and control, training frontline response workers with the essential skills to analyze, collect and interpret data and contribute to decisions that are evidence-based.

Contribution of US in India:

The United States has been the world’s largest provider of bilateral assistance in public health. The US Embassy further pointed out that in India US government agencies, including the Centre for Disease and Control and Prevention, US Agency for International Development (USAID) and some other Departments of Health and Human Services Agencies have provided the assistance of more than $1.4 billion in health and nearly $2.8 billion in total over the last 20 years.