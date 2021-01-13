US government designates Cuba as state sponsor of terrorism

The government of the United States on January 11, 2021, re-designated Cuba as a State Sponsor of Terrorism for frequently providing support for the acts of international terrorism in granting safe harbor to the terrorists.

The step by the Trump administration has reversed an Obama era decision ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.

The Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a press statement, mentioned that this designation subjects Cuba to sanctions that will penalize countries and persons in engaging in certain trade with Cuba bans defence exports and sales, restricts foreign assistance by the US, and also imposes certain controls on the exports of dual-use items.

With this action, the government of the United States will send a message to Cuba that it must end supporting international terrorism and the subversion of US Justice.

Cuba’s continued support for terrorism in the Western Hemisphere must be stopped. Today the United States is returning Cuba to the State Sponsors of Terrorism list to hold the Castro regime accountable for its malign behavior. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 11, 2021

Cuba designated as State Sponsor of Terrorism:

According to the United States, the government of Cuba has housed, fed, and provided medical care for bombmakers, murderers, and hijackers, while the people of Cuba go, homeless, hungry, and without basic medicine.

The Cuban government has refused requests of Colombia to extradite 10 leaders of the National Liberation Army. It is a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation and has been living in Havana after they took responsibility for the bombing of Bogota Police Academy in January 2019 that killed 22 people and had injured more than 87 others.

US has further claimed that Cuba also harbors several fugitives of the US from justice wanted on or have been convicted of charges of political violence. As per the claim, many of them have resided in Cuba for decades.

Range of actions across the region:

In addition to giving support to international terrorism, the Cuban regime has also been engaged in a range of malign behaviour across the entire region. The intelligence and security apparatus of Cuba has infiltrated the security and military forces of Venezuela, assisting Nicholas Maduro in maintaining his hold over his people while also allowing the terrorist organisations to operate.

US to continue its support for Cuban citizens:

The US government has assured that it will continue its support to the people of Cuba in their desire for respect for human rights and democratic government, including the freedom of expression, religion, and association. Until these freedoms and rights are respected, the US will continue to hold the regime accountable.

Cuba removed from the list during the Obama administration:

On April 14, 2015, President Barack Obama had announced that Cuba was being removed from the list of State Sponsor of Terrorism.

As per the US government, Cuba has returned to the State Sponsor of Terrorism list following its broken commitment to stop supporting international terrorism as a condition of its removal by the previous US administration in 2015.