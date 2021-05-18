US Government pledges to share 80 million COVID-19 vaccine jabs globally

The US President Joe Biden on May 17, 2021, announced that the US will be sharing 80 million vaccine doses globally over the next six weeks. It will be five-time more than any other country has shared to date representing 13% of vaccines produced in the country by June end.

During his address, US President Joe Biden stated that the United States government is taking an additional step to help the world. He added that the US will never be fully safe until the pandemic is under control. That’s why, the Government has decided that over the next 6 weeks, the country will be sending 80 million vaccine doses overseas.

America will never be fully safe while this pandemic is raging globally. That’s why today, I’m announcing that over the next six weeks we will send 80 million vaccine doses overseas.



It is the right thing to do. It is the smart thing to do. It is the strong thing to do. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 17, 2021

As per Joe Biden, the new variants can rise overseas that can also put the US at a greater risk. The country needs to help fight the disease around the world so that the people living in the US can be safe here at home.

The President also emphasized that the latest announcement by the government will make the country a leader in sharing vaccine supplies, outpacing both Russia and China.

Key Highlights:

• The 80 million doses pledged by the US will include 20 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson as well as AstraZeneca Vaccine.

• The US Government had already announced that it will share 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine with other countries by July 4, 2021.

• The President while making the announcement also informed that the country will distribute all of its AstraZeneca vaccines produced in the US once it gets authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration.

US pledges not to use vaccines to secure favors from other countries:

While spreading the message of democracy, the US President stated that America wants to lead the world with its values, and with this decision, the country demonstrates its ingenuity, innovation, and fundamental decency of the American citizens.

He added that in the battle against the pandemic, the US is going to be the arsenal of vaccines for the rest of the world and that the country will share the vaccines in the service of ending the pandemic across the globe.

The President also assured that the vaccines will not be used by the US Government to secure favors from other countries.