US President Joe Biden revokes Trump's green card ban

US President Joe Biden on February 24, 2021 revoked former President Trump's decision to freeze green card applications and certain types of visas.

Former President Donald Trump had issued the green card ban last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that it was necessary to protect the US workers amid high unemployment . Trump had blocked many green card applicants from entering the United States.

President Biden, reversed the ban, saying that the ban had prevented certain family members of US citizens and lawful permanent residents from reuniting with their families in the United States and harmed US businesses and hurt industries and individuals alike.

Significance

The newly elected US President had pledged to reverse many of Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

Trump's Green Card ban

Former US President Donald Trump had banned issuance of green cards for new immigrants and also halted temporary work visas for skilled workers, managers and au pairs in the H-1B, H-4, H-2B, L-1 and J categories.

The Former President had argued that the move was necessary to safeguard the US labor market during the coronavirus outbreak.

Biden overturns Trump’s anti-immigration policies

Since assuming office, President Joe Biden's administration has worked to overturn several of Trump’s anti-immigration policies, including the Muslim ban and a policy that forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their asylum applications are processed.

The White House has also proposed a law that will provide a eight-year path to citizenship for almost 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the US.