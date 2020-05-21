US sanctions Iran’s Interior Minister over human rights violations

The United States has sanctioned Iran’s Interior Minister, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, for his alleged role in grave human rights violation against Iranians. This was informed by the US Treasury Department on May 20, 2020.

The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action against Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, the provincial commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and seven other officials belonging to Iran's Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) for their role in human rights abuses against Iranians.

The US Treasury Secretary, Steven T Mnuchin accused the Iranian regime of violently attempting to suppress the dissent of its people including peaceful protests, through physical and psychological abuse. He continued by saying that the United States will continue to hold accountable Iranian officials and institutions that oppress and abuse their own people.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press conference recently that the US has reasons to believe that Iran’s Interior Minister, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli had authorised the Iranian police in November 2019 to use lethal force on peaceful protesters inside of Iran

Pompeo stated that Fazli’s evil commands killed Iranian citizens and added by saying that the United States is proud to give out whatever justice they can on the behalf of the slain and silenced inside of Iran.

Background

The United States had killed the Commander of Iran's elite Quds Force, General Qassim Soleimani and the Deputy Chief of Iraq's paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in an airstrike on January 3, 2020. The precision drone strike was carried out as a defensive action on the orders of US President Donald Trump.

The US claimed that General Soleimani was actively plotting to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. The General Soleimani along with his Quds Force was also held responsible by the US for the deaths of hundreds of Americans and coalition service members in the region.

Earlier in April 2019, US President Donald Trump had designated Iran’s elite military force- Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. The US had blamed the Revolutionary Guard Corps for the deaths of US personnel in Iraq and the Middle East and also for providing weapons to terrorist groups.