US terminates relationship with World Health Organisation

The United States has officially terminated its relationship with the World Health Organisation. This was announced by US President Donald Trump on May 29, 2020.

The US President in a live speech accused China of having total control over WHO despite paying only USD40 million a year compared to what the US has been paying, which is approximately USD 450 million a year. Trump stated that the US will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organisation because they have failed to act on the requested and greatly needed reforms.

The US President stated that the US will be redirecting the funds intended for WHO to other worldwide and deserving, urgent global public health needs.

US suspends entry of certain foreign nationals from China, revises travel advisory for Hong Kong

The US President issued a proclamation suspending entry of certain foreign nationals from China who have been identified as potential security risks to better secure US's vital university research. Trump claimed that for years, China has conducted illicit espionage to steal their industrial secrets.

The US President also announced that the US State Department will be revising its travel advisory for Hong Kong, as a result of the increased danger of surveillance and punishment by the Chinese state security apparatus. He said that China's move against Hong Kong is the latest in the series of efforts to diminish the city's longstanding status.

He said that it is a tragedy for the people of the city and the people of China as well as the world. He claimed that China has replaced its promise of one country, two systems with one country, one system. Therefore, the US is planning to begin the process of eliminating policy exemptions that give Hong Kong different and special treatment, said Trump.

Trump also claimed that China's cover-up of the Wuhan virus let the disease spread across the world, instigating a global pandemic, which has taken over a million lives globally. He also stated that the Chinese officials ignored their reporting obligations to WHO.