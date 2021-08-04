Uttarakhand Bhookamp Alert: India’s first earthquake early warning mobile app launched

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee informed on August 4, 2021, that it has launched the ‘Uttarakhand Bhookamp alert’ app. It is India’s first Earthquake Early Warning (EEW) mobile app.

The Earthquake Early Warning App was launched by the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh and the project was sponsored by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority. The app has been available for both the iOS and Android Platforms.

IIT Roorkee, in an official statement, said that it is a path-breaking achievement for the Institute as it will be India’s first application that will notify people about earthquake alerts.

Significance:

• The Uttarakhand Bhookamp alert app will be significant for the timely dissemination of information regarding the occurrence of an earthquake in the neighbourhood.

• The app will also be able to provide the expected time of arrival as well as the intensity at the location in order to prevent any loss of life.

• Earthquake Early Warning (EEW) mobile app is also the world’s only app that will be able to record the location of the people who are stuck somewhere during the earthquake and will send this information to the Disaster Response Force.

India’s first Earthquake Early Warning app: How does it work? The Earthquake Early Warning is a real-time earthquake information system that will be to detect the onset of the Earthquake and will issue warnings. According to IIT Roorkee, the physical basis for an earthquake early warning system is the speed of the seismic waves, which propagate after the release of stress from faults movement. The ground shaking during an earthquake is caused by shear waves which travel at about half the speed of the primary waves and are much slower than the electromagnetic signals. The Earthquake Early Warning system exploits this advantage.

Background:

The app was initially launched as a pilot project only by the Earth Science Ministry for the Garhwal region for Uttarakhand, however, the project proposal was further extended by the State Government.