India's Vaccine Century: How India achieved 'Historic Landmark' of 100 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines - In Numbers

India’s Vaccine Century: In May and June 2021, when India was struggling with the devastating wave of COVID-19 pandemic, not many would have believed that India would be able to bounce back from that tragedy. From 4 lakh COVID-19 cases being detected daily to inoculating over 75% of its adult population in just 7 months, India has scripted history by successfully managing World’s Largest Vaccine Drive. As India celebrates its vaccine century with the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country crossing the 100 crore mark, it’s time to look at how India managed to accomplish this historic achievement within just 9 months. Here’s a look at key achievements of India’s Vaccine Century in numbers.

India scripts history.



We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians.



Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

9-months to reach Historic Landmark

Starting its vaccine drive against the deadly COVID-19 in February; India took baby steps towards protecting its population against Coronavirus. During the initial stages, the vaccination was opened only for healthcare workers, essential workers and senior citizens of the age of 45 and above. However, soon the 2nd wave of the pandemic hit the country, COVID-19 vaccination was opened for every adult citizen in May 2021. Since then, merely in 7 months, India has managed to deliver 100 crore vaccine doses covering over 75% of its total adult population.

75% Population Inoculated with 1st Dose

From 1st May onwards, when COVID-19 vaccination was opened for all adults, till today i.e. 21st October, over 75% of eligible population has taken the 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In terms of state-wise coverage, over 8 states and UTs have achieved 100% coverage of 1st Dose while 4 other states and UTs have coverage of above 90%. Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh became the first district in the country to complete 100% vaccination.

Largest and Fastest Vaccination Drive in the World

India’s vaccination drive against COVID-19 is the largest in which it has to inoculate its complete adult population of around 100 crores. The drive is the largest in the world and is larger than drives being held in several other continents.

In terms of speed, India’s vaccination drive was also the fastest with over 35 lakh doses being delivered per day on an average. The second fastest as compared to India is the USA with 13 lakh daily doses being delivered.

Gender Parity in Vaccine Delivery

While planning the world’s largest and fastest vaccination drive; India also ensured that the vaccination drive was inclusive, not only in terms of participation of states and UT but also in terms of Gender Parity. During the COVID-19 vaccine drive, India ensured that their gender parity and consequently, of the 100 crore doses delivered so far, 51.9% have been administered to males while 48.1% have been delivered to female citizens.