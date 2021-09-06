Vatan Prem Yojana: Gujarat plans to undertake public welfare projects worth Rs. 1,000 crores

The Government of Gujarat announced on September 4, 2021, that it plans on undertaking public welfare projects worth Rs. 1,000 crores jointly with non-resident Gujaratis by December 2022. The projects will be under the state government’s ‘Vatan Prem Yojana’.

Gujarat Chief Minister’s office informed via a tweet that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani chaired the first meeting of the ‘Vatan Prem Yojana’ governing body and expressed the intention of undertaking various public welfare works with Rs. 1,000 crores jointly by the non-resident Gujaratis donors and the Gujarat State Government on 60:40 ratio by December 2022.

CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp chaired the first meeting of the ‘Vatan Prem Yojana’ governing body and expressed intention to undertake various public welfare works worth ₹1000 crore jointly by the Non-Resident Gujarati donors and the State Govt on 60:40 ratio by next December 2022. pic.twitter.com/oo1RMQDgPJ — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) September 4, 2021

Vatan Prem Yojana by Gujarat Government: What will happen under it? • As per the official release, under the scheme, Gujaratis living anywhere in India and abroad will be able to pick up the projects, villages, and agencies of their choice by making a monetary contribution of 60%, while the state government will be contributing the remaining 40%. • Under Vatan Prem Yojana, donors will be able to contribute for the construction of smart classes, classrooms, primary health centres, community halls, mid-day meal rooms, anganwadi, libraries, storerooms, gymnasiums, water recycling systems, CCTV Camera surveillance system, lake beautification, sewage treatment plants, water tanks, solar street lights, bus stands, tubewell as part of the scheme. • Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also said that, under the scheme, the priority will be given towards the construction of the classrooms in rural government schools. He further added that the details of the requirement of classrooms in schools will be provided on the web portal of Vatan Prem Yojana.

Vatan Prem Yojana: What will be the main aspects?

At the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani, a presentation on the main aspects of the scheme was also made. It included.

1. A project management unit will be set up for the effective implementation of the scheme.

2. Arrangements will be made for the payment for the scheme through a separate bank account.

3. A portal for Vatan Prem Yojana so that the donors will be able to easily make contributions online.

4. A 24x7 call centre to be set up for the redressal of queries as well as the exchange of information regarding the scheme.

Governing board of Vatan Prem Yojana:

The governing board of the Vatan Prem Yojana will be chaired by the Chief Minister of Gujarat, with members being bureaucrats, ministers, chairperson of the non-resident Gujarati foundation as well as two distinguished individuals who have been involved in the development work in rural areas being invitees.