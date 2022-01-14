Veteran NDTV Journalist Kamal Khan passes away at 61

Kamal Khan, veteran NDTV Journalist and a recipient of the Ramnath Goenka Award passed away on January 14, 2022, at the age of 61 after suffering a heart attack. Kamal Khan is survived by his wife, Ruchi, and their son, Aman.

Several members of the media fraternity and politicians paid their tributes to Kamal Khan. Congress leader and former journalist Supriya Shrinate offered her condolences via Twitter and called Khan a rock-solid journalist. Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai paid tribute to Journalist Kamal Khan. He remembered Khan as NDTV’s fine reporter from Lucknow.

Terribly sad news to report this morning. Kamal Khan, NDTV’s fine reporter from Lucknow and a dear dear friend passed away this morning. I will miss you dearly my friend and our long chats. Lots of memories! Devastated. Om shanti🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/TAnFbuwqf4 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 14, 2022

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said that the news of the sudden demise of Kamal Khan is a very sad and irreparable loss to the world of journalism. A day before his death, Kamal Khan had reported for NDTV India on the upcoming UP elections.

एनडीटीवी से जुड़े प्रतिष्ठित व जाने-माने टीवी पत्रकार कमाल ख़ान की अचानक ही निधन के ख़बर अति-दुःखद तथा पत्रकारिता जगत की अपूर्णीय क्षति। उनके परिवार व उनके सभी चाहने वालों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना। कुदरत सबको इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति दे, ऐसी कुदरत से कामना। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 14, 2022

Tributes pour in remembering NDTV’s Kamal Khan

Independent journalist Rana Ayyub in a tweet mentioned that many use to wait for Kamal Khan’s stories and in the world of TRP’s, he gave sanity to the TV journalism.

This is devastating. So many of us would wait for Kamal Khan's stories, his poetic voiceovers, his genteel story telling. In the world of TRP's, he gave sanity to TV journalism. You will be missed sir. Innalillahi wa inni alayhi rajeoon @kamalkhan_NDTV — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) January 14, 2022

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal acknowledged that the sudden demise of Kamal Khan is a big loss to the world of journalism.

The Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum Hardeep Singh Puri via tweet paid tribute to the senior journalist.

We belong to him, & to him we return.



The passing away of senior journalist Sh Kamal Khan Ji is deeply saddening & leaves a huge void. My sincerest condolences to his family, friends, admirers & colleagues.

May God give them strength to bear this irreparable loss. pic.twitter.com/Ttwlwg5IiM — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 14, 2022

The Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren said that Kamal Khan’s departure has caused an irreparable loss to the fourth pillar of democracy.

वरिष्ठ पत्रकार कमाल खान जी के असामयिक निधन का दुःखद समाचार मिला। उनके चले जाने से लोकतंत्र के चौथे स्तंभ को अपूरणीय क्षति हुई है।

परमात्मा दिवगंत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान कर शोक संतप्त परिवार को दुःख की घड़ी सहन करने की शक्ति दे। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) January 14, 2022

NDTV Journalist Kamal Khan: Association with NDTV and deep insights into UP politics

NDTV’s Kamal Khan was a veteran and award-winning journalist who was known for his deep insights into Uttar Pradesh politics. He passed away at his home in Lucknow. He was NDTV’s executive editor who was also a recipient of the Ramnath Goenka Award and the Ganesh Shanker Vidyarthi Award from the President of India.

Kamal Khan was with NDTV for more than three-decade and he will always be remembered as a legendary journalist who stood out for his perceptiveness and integrity.

As a news anchor, Kamal Khan was known for his expertise and his language was famous for its trademark elegance. His last report for NDTV was on the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh.