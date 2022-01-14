JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Veteran NDTV Journalist Kamal Khan passes away at 61

Kamal Khan was a veteran and award-winning journalist who was known for his deep insights into Uttar Pradesh politics. He was NDTV’s executive editor who was also a recipient of the Ramnath Goenka Award and the Ganesh Shanker Vidyarthi Award from the President of India.

Created On: Jan 14, 2022 13:56 IST
Veteran Journalist Kamal Khan passes away
Kamal Khan, veteran NDTV Journalist and a recipient of the Ramnath Goenka Award passed away on January 14, 2022, at the age of 61 after suffering a heart attack. Kamal Khan is survived by his wife, Ruchi, and their son, Aman.

Several members of the media fraternity and politicians paid their tributes to Kamal Khan. Congress leader and former journalist Supriya Shrinate offered her condolences via Twitter and called Khan a rock-solid journalist. Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai paid tribute to Journalist Kamal Khan. He remembered Khan as NDTV’s fine reporter from Lucknow.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said that the news of the sudden demise of Kamal Khan is a very sad and irreparable loss to the world of journalism. A day before his death, Kamal Khan had reported for NDTV India on the upcoming UP elections.

Tributes pour in remembering NDTV’s Kamal Khan

Independent journalist Rana Ayyub in a tweet mentioned that many use to wait for Kamal Khan’s stories and in the world of TRP’s, he gave sanity to the TV journalism.

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal acknowledged that the sudden demise of Kamal Khan is a big loss to the world of journalism.

The Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum Hardeep Singh Puri via tweet paid tribute to the senior journalist.

The Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren said that Kamal Khan’s departure has caused an irreparable loss to the fourth pillar of democracy.

NDTV Journalist Kamal Khan: Association with NDTV and deep insights into UP politics

NDTV’s Kamal Khan was a veteran and award-winning journalist who was known for his deep insights into Uttar Pradesh politics. He passed away at his home in Lucknow. He was NDTV’s executive editor who was also a recipient of the Ramnath Goenka Award and the Ganesh Shanker Vidyarthi Award from the President of India.

Kamal Khan was with NDTV for more than three-decade and he will always be remembered as a legendary journalist who stood out for his perceptiveness and integrity.

As a news anchor, Kamal Khan was known for his expertise and his language was famous for its trademark elegance. His last report for NDTV was on the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh.

