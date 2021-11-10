Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar appointed as the next Chief of Naval Staff

The Ministry of Defence announced on November 9, 2021, that Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar will take charge as the next Chief of the Indian Navy after the incumbent, Admiral Karambir Singh, retires on November 30. Vice Admiral Kumar has been serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command.

The Defence Ministry in an official statement said, “The Government has appointed Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar, presently Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command, as the next Chief of the Naval Staff with effect from the afternoon of November 30."

The Defence Ministry officials also informed that Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Command, is senior-most officer after Admiral Singh, but he will also be retiring on November 30.

Who is Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar?

• Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar was commissioned on January 1, 1983, into the executive branch of the Indian Navy.

• The Vice-Admiral R Hari Kumar, during his long and distinguished service which spanned nearly 39 years, has served in a variety of command, staff and instructional appointments.

• Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar’s sea command includes INS Nishank, Missile Corvette, INS Kora and Guided Missile Destroyer INS Ranvir.

• Vice Admiral Kumar has also commanded Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier INS Viraat. He also served as the Fleet Operation Officer of the Western Fleet.

• Vice Admiral Kumar, before serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, was the Chief of Integrated Staff Committee of headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff.

Medals and honours

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar has been decorated with-

1. Param Vishist Seva Medal (PVSM)

2. Ati Vishist Seva Medal (AVSM)

3. Vishist Seva Medal (VSM)

Personal Life

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar was born on April 12, 1962. Kumar has undergone courses at the Naval War College, the US, Amry War College, Mhow and the Royal College of Defence Studies, the United Kingdom.

Chief of Naval Staff

The Chief of the Naval Staff is the head of the military staff of the Indian Navy. The Naval Staff Chief is the highest-ranking naval officer on the active service of the Indian Armed Forces unless the Chief of Defence is a Navy Officer.

Role-

The Chief of Naval Staff is the primary adviser to the Government of India on naval affairs. The Chief is also responsible for governing and directing the naval staff, the supreme decision-making body which consists of the highest-ranking naval officers of the Indian Navy. They are the Navy’s Chief Executive and the Chief Naval Adviser of the Chief of Defence Staff.