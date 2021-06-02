Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh takes charge as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff

Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh took charge as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff on June 1, 2021. He succeeds Vice Admiral Murlidhar Sadashiv Pawar who superannuated on May 31, 2021.

Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1983 and specialized in Aviation. Throughout his illustrious Naval career, he has had a wide-ranging experience onboard diverse platforms.

More About Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh

• The Vice-Admiral has held several challenging command, staff and diplomatic assignments.

• He has commanded various Naval Air Squadrons and frontline ships including INS Himgiri, INS Ranvir, INS Ranvijay, INAS 551B, INAS 300 and premier Air Base INS Hansa.

• He is a qualified flying instructor with a Master Green instrument rating.

• He has flown Kiran HJT 16, HT-2, TS 11 Iskra, Hunter, Harrier Gr 3, Jet Provost, Chetak, Gazelle, Hawk and Mig 29 KUB aircraft.

• When he held the Flag rank, he had held key assignments of Assistant Controller Carrier Project & Assistant Controller Warship Production and Acquisition at IHQ MoD(N), Flag Officer Goa Area/ Flag Officer Naval Aviation at Goa and Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet at Mumbai.

• In the rank of Vice-Admiral, he tenanted the appointments of Chief of Staff at Headquarters Western Naval Command, Mumbai, Director General Project Seabird, and Chief of Personnel at IHQ MoD (N).

• He has undergone various courses in India and abroad, including the Flying Instructor Courses at Tambaram, Harrier Conversion Courses at Royal Air Force Base, Withering, UK, Staff Courses at DSSC Wellington and Project management Programme at IIM Ahmedabad.

• He was additionally appointed as the Indian Defence Advisor for Kenya, Tanzania, and Seychelles from 2005 to 2008.

Awards • He was awarded Commendation by the Chief of the Naval Staff in 2000. • He was honoured with the Nausena Medal (Gallantry) in 2004. • He was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2017.

Who is the Current Chief of Naval Staff?

• The current Chief of the Naval Staff is Admiral Karambir Singh. He took over when Admiral Sunil Lanba retired on May 31, 2019 after serving four decades in the Indian Navy.

• The Chief of the Naval Staff is the head of the Indian Navy's military staff. He is the highest ranking naval officer on active service of the Indian Armed Forces unless Defence Chief is a navy officer.

• The Chief of Naval Staff is assisted by Vice Chief of the naval staff, who is the second-highest ranking officer of the Indian Navy.

Who is a Deputy Chief of Naval Staff?

The Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (DCNS) is a senior appointment in the Indian Navy. The Deputy Chief of Naval Staff is a Principal Staff Officer at Naval Headquarters in New Delhi. The office is held by a three star officers with the rank of Vice Admiral.