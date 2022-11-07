ICC Player of the Month 2022: Virat Kohli, Nida Dar bags Player of the Month award for October

ICC Player of the Month October 2022: India’s star batter Virat Kohli has been named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for October 2022 after giving some outstanding performances in the shortest format of the game.

On the other hand, veteran Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar has won the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for October 2022 following some fantastic all-rounder performances in the recently concluded tournament.

Virat Kohli also celebrates his first Player of the Month prize after registering 205 runs with the bat and also showcasing the full array of his batting talent through the month of October.

Virat Kohli wins ICC Player of the Month Award for October 2022

1. Virat Kohli, apart from a brilliant half-century against the Netherlands in Sydney, also produced an unforgettable inning in the stunning victory over Pakistan to kickstart their Super 12 Campaign in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

2. At one stage 31 for four, Virat Kohli asserted his dominance on the opposition bowlers in a memorable display and eventually guided his side to chase down the 160 targets on the final ball.

3. Kohli secures the award after being nominated for the first time and winning out a competitive field which included David Miller of South Africa and Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe.

4. On winning the ICC Player of the Month Award 2022, Kohli paid tribute to the other nominees who performed so well during the month. He also thanked his teammates, who continued to support him to perform to the best of his ability.

Nida Dar wins ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award for October 2022

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar delivered some fantastic performances in the Women’s Asia Cup in October 2022. In the tournament, Dar scored 145 runs in five innings at an average of 72.50, with a half-century under her belt.

It was her performance against India that was a major highlight. She scored 56 runs and took 2/23 with the ball to guide Pakistan to a win.

T20 World Cup 2022

Virat Kohli’s efforts have played a vital role in helping India reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. Indian cricket team will now take on England in the second semi-final on November 10 in Adelaide, Australia.