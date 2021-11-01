Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Vishakhapatnam: Indian Navy receives first P15B Guided-Missile Destroyer

Created On: Nov 1, 2021 10:23 IST
Vishakhapatnam- Guided missile destroyer
The Indian Navy has received its first P15B stealth guided missile destroyer from the Mazgaon Shipbuilders on October 28, 2021.

As per the official statement, the construction and the delivery of the ship- named Vishakhapatnam- is another testament of the impetus given by the Government of India and the Navy to the indigenous warship construction Programme.

The Indian Navy said on Twitter, “Vishakhapatnam- first of the indigenous P15B stealth guided-missile destroyers being built at Mazagaon Dock, Mumbai delivered to Indian Navy on October 28, 2021,”

Significance:

Vishakhapatnam, a stealth-guided missile destroyer, has the capability of launching guided anti-aircraft missiles from its deck.

As per the Indian Navy, the induction of the destroyer not only enhances the combat readiness of the Indian Navy but will also be a major leap forward towards India’s quest for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

Key Highlights:

The contract for the four ships of Project 15B, as the Vishakhapatnam class ships are known, was signed in January 2011. The latest project is a follow-on of the Kolkata Class (Project 15A) destroyers commissioned in the last decade.

The four ships, designed by the Directorate of Naval Design and built by Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Mumbai, are christened after the major cities from all four corners of India, such as Mormugao, Vishakhapatnam, Surat, and Imphal.

Vishakhapatnam: Key details

The design of Vishakhapatnam has largely maintained the hull form, propulsion machinery, many platform equipment, and the major weapons and sensors as the Kolkata class.

The 163-metres long ship has a full-load displacement of 7,400 tonnes and a maximum speed of 30 knots. The overall indigenous content of the project is approx. 75%.

Apart from the indigenous equipment in the Float and Move Categories, the destroyer has also been installed with the major indigenous weapons.

