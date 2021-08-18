Vriksharopan Abhiyan 2021 by Coal Ministry to be launched on August 19 – All you need to know

The Ministry of Coal in India is set to launch the Vriksharopan Abhiyan 2021 on August 19, 2021, as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs will launch the Abhiyan via video conferencing in the presence of Raosaheb Patil Danve, Minister of State for Coal, Mines, and Railways.

The coal/lignite Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) of the Ministry of Coal, Government of India has an ambitious target under the Go Greening drive to bring 2,385 hectares of land under bio-reclamation or plantation.

The Abhiyan is expected to give the right stimulus to the Go Greening drive and thereby connecting more than 300 plantation sites in and around coalfields in India.

What is Vriksharopan Abhiyan 2021?

•Vriksharopan Abhiyan 2021 is one of the key initiatives of the Ministry of Coal as a part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations in the coal sector of India.

•The Abhiyan aims to aid India’s coal sector to achieve environmental and social license to operate and induce environmental stability in the mining sector.

•The Abhiyan is also expected to drive the citizens of India to launch more afforestation initiatives in their neighboring areas.

India’s Energy Sector: Challenges

•In the past four decades, India’s commercial primary energy consumption has increased by 700 per cent. India’s current per capita commercial primary energy consumption is approximately 350 kgoe per year.

•As a fast-emerging economy, India is presented with two challenges of meeting its goals of decarbonizing the energy sector and fulfilling the rising demand for energy in the country, which is primarily dependent on coal due to its indigenous presence and affordability due to limited reserve of natural gas and petroleum, geopolitical perception of nuclear power, eco-conservation on hydel project.

India’s Coal Sector: Efforts

•Coal is the most abundant fossil fuel in India. India fulfills 55 per cent of its energy demand through coal.

•Since India is highly dependent on the coal sector for meeting its energy demand, the country has been adopting several innovative initiatives for sustainable mining in the coal sector to fulfill the energy demand and simultaneously be conscious towards to environment.

•Go Greening drive is one of the key initiatives that are set up in and around coal mining fields that not only boost the ecosystem but also create additional carbon sinks to alleviate the causes of climate change.

•Coal companies in India are also working on achieving carbon neutrality through various environmentally friendly initiatives such as adopting clean coal technologies and extensive plantations.