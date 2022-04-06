Weapons of Mass Destruction Bill 2022: Bill to ban financing of Weapons of Mass Destruction Introduced in Lok Sabha- Know Key Features

Weapons of Mass Destruction Bill 2022: The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill 2022 will be moved by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for consideration and passing today, April 6th.

The bill seeks to amend the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act 2005 and ban financing weapons of mass destruction.

The Bill proposes to amend 2005 act in accordance with the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the UNSC's targeted financial sanctions.

In his reply in Lok Sabha tomorrow, April 6, EAM S Jaishankar will also move that the Bill to amend the Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) and their Delivery Systems be taken into consideration and that the bill is passed — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2022

What is Weapons of Mass Destruction Bill 2022?

The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill 2022 seeks to empower the central government to freeze and seize funds and other assets to prevent financing of weapons of mass destruction.

Weapons of Mass Destruction Bill 2022: 5 Key Features

1. The Weapons of Mass Destruction Bill 2022 seeks to prohibit financing of any activity in relation to weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

2. The bill also aims to prohibit making available funds, financial assets or economic resources for any prohibited activity in connection with weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

3. The bill seeks to modify the 2005 law- Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005. The 2005 Act prohibits unlawful activities including manufacturing, transport, or transfer and delivery of weapons of mass destruction.

4. The bill bars people from financing any prohibited activity related to weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems. To prevent such financing, the bill empowers the centre to freeze, seize or attach funds, financial assets, or economic resources held, owned or controlled directly or indirectly.

5. The bill also prohibits people from making finances or related services available for the benefit of other persons connected to any prohibitted activity.

What are Weapons of Mass Destruction? The weapons of mass destruction are biological, chemical, or nuclear weapons.

Background

The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 was introduced in Lok Sabha on April 5, 2022. It is in accordance with the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force that have mandated against financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems as well as the United Nations Security Council’s targeted financial sanctions. The need of the Weapons of Mass Destruction Bill 2022 was felt to fulfil India's international obligations.

