Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 8 August to 14 August 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams including topics such as the 14th Vice President of India, President of Colombia, and 2G Ethanol Plant among others.

1.Who has been elected as the 14th Vice President of India?

a) Margaret Alva

b) Jagdeep Dhankhar

c) Venkaiah Naidu

d)Biman Banerjee

2.Which astronomical observatory in India has been added to UNESCO list?

a) Madras astronomical observatory

b) Vainu Bappu Astronomical Observatory

c) IUCAA Girawali Observatory

d) Bihar Astronomical Observatory

3.Who has been elected as the President of Colombia?

a) Gustavo Petro

b) Francia Marquez

c) Jose Antonio Ocampo

d) Rodolfo Hernandez

4.Dr. N. Kalaiselvi has become the first Woman Director General of which Indian Research Organisation?

a) Indian Council of Social Science Research

b) Indian Council of Agricultural Research

c) Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute

d) Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)

5. India’s first underwater metro will be inaugurated in which city?

a) Hyderabad

b) Kolkata

c) Bangalore

d) Pune

6.Who has been named as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar?

a) Tejashwi Yadav

b) Nitish Kumar

c) Tej Pratap Yadav

d) Rabri Devi

7.In which state Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to nation the 2G Ethanol Plant?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Madhya Pradesh

c) Uttarakhand

d) Haryana

8.New Delhi International Arbitration Centre has been renamed as?

a) Pradhan Mantri Arbitration Centre

b) Bharat Arbitration Centre

c) India International Arbitration Centre

d) International Arbitration Centre

9.Which of the following has been approved as booster dose in India for people above 18 years of age?

a) Covishield

b) Corbevax

c) Covaxin

d) Sputnik V

10.Who has been honoured with the Highest Civilian Honour of Ladakh?

a) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

b) Pope Francis

c) Dalai Lama

d) Desmond Tutu

Answers

1.(b) Jagdeep Dhankhar

The National Democratic Alliance candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar has been elected as the 14th Vice-President of India. He will take the oath of office on August 11, 2022. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will also be appointed as the ex-officio Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

2.(d) Bihar Astronomical Observatory

106-year-old Bihar Astronomical Observatory has been included on the UNESCO list of important endangered heritage observatories of the world. The observatory, the first of its kind in Eastern India, was established in 1916 in Langat Singh College to impart astronomical knowledge to the students.

3.(a) Gustavo Petro

Gustavo Petro, a former rebel fighter who has promised profound social and economic change, has won Colombia’s presidency. The victory in the recent presidential runoff election made Petro Colombia’s first left-wing president. In his speech, repeated many of the promises from his election campaign saying that after decades of bloody conflict, Colombia needed a complete overhaul.

4.(d) Council of Scientific and Industrial Research

Dr Kalaiselvi N has become the 1st Women Director-General of CSIR. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is India’s largest research organization and is run as a consortium of 38 state-run research institutes across the country. Dr. Kalaiselvi will replace and succeed Shekhar Mande, who was superannuated in April.

5.(b) Kolkata

India’s first underwater metro will be inaugurated in Kolkata, West Bengal and the project is likely to be completed by June 2023. The metro line, which will connect Salt Lake to Howrah via Kolkata with a stretch below the Hooghly River, is currently operational between Sector V and Sealdah Stations.

6.(a) Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav has been named as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and his swearing-in ceremony will be held on August 10, 2022, at Raj Bhavan in Patna. Tejashwi Yadav was until now the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly. Earlier when Nitish Kumar was running the government with RJD, Tejashwi had served as Nitish's deputy, an arrangement that is set to be repeated again.

7.(d) Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the 2G Ethanol Plant at Panipat, Haryana via video conferencing on August 10, 2022. The initiative is in line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of transforming the energy sector into being more affordable, accessible, efficient, and sustainable.

8.(c) India International Arbitration Centre

Lok Sabha on August 8, 2022, passed a bill to rename the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre as the India International Arbitration Centre. The objective of the amendment is to have world-class arbitration in India. As per the government, the arbitration will also help in reducing the pendency of cases in India.

9.(b) Corbevax

The Union Health Ministry of India has approved Corbevax as a heterologous COVID-19 booster dose under emergency use authorization for individuals aged 18 years and above after 6 months of the administration of primary vaccination of Covaxin or Covishield.

10.(c) Dalai Lama

Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama was honored with dPal rNgam Duston award. It is the highest Civilian honor of Ladakh. Dalai Lama has been awarded for his immense contribution to humanity, particularly towards the Union Territory. The sixth award was conferred by Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council.