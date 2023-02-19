Weekly Current Affairs Quiz: 13 February to February 19 2023

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS Exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day with ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant to government exams including topics such as Suraj Drone, UN Commission 62nd Session, and AI Chatbot by UIDAI among others.

1. Which Indian-American has been selected as the new CEO of YouTube?

(a) Shantanu Narayan

(b) Neal Mohan

(c) George Kurian

(d) Raj Subramaniam

2. India’s which tech-startup showcased Solar Power Drone ‘Suraj’ at Aero India 2023 show?

‘(a) Alpha Design Technologies

(b) Garuda Aerospace

(c) Ideaforge Technology

(d) Drone Acharya Aerial Innovation

3. Who has been elected as the new President of Bangladesh?

(a) Sheikh Hasina

(b) Shahabuddin Ahmed

(c) Mohammad Shahabuddin Chuppu

(d) A. K. M. Nurul Islam

4. Who is the first female astronaut from Saudi Arabia who will be sent on an International Space Station mission?

(a) Jessica Meir

(b) Rayyana Barnawi

(c) Nora Al Matrooshi

(d) Jasmin Moghbeli

5. Who has become the 13th player from India to play 100 Test matches in International Cricket?

(a) KL Rahul

(b) Rohit Sharma

(c) Jasprit Bumrah

(d) Cheteshwar Pujara

6. Who has recently been honoured with the ICC Men's Player of the Month award in January 2023?

(a) Shubman Gill

(b) Mohammed Siraj

(c) Devon Conway

(d) Virat Kohli

7. Which country has been made elected chair of the 62nd session of the UN Commission?

(a) Germany

(b) Canada

(c) Australia

(d) India

8. ‘Healthy Mind, Healthy Home’ is an initiative launched by which Ministry?

(a) Ministry of Ayush

(b) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

(c) Ministry of Education

(d) Ministry of Home Affairs

9. What is the theme of Asia's biggest aero show, Aero India 2023 inaugurated by PM Modi?

(a) ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’

(b) ‘Aero Show for Billion Opportunities’

(c) ‘The Runway of Atmanirbhar Bharat’

(d) ‘Trade Expo & Defense Expo Show’

10. What is the name of the new AI chatbot introduced by UIDAI recently?

(a) ‘Aadhar Sahyogi’

(b) ‘Aadhar Mitra’

(c) ‘Aadhar Sathi’

(d) ‘Aadhar Madad’

Answers:

1. (b) Neal Mohan

Indian-origin Neil Mohan has been appointed as the new CEO of the famous video-sharing platform YouTube. He has replaced polish-american business executive Susan Wojcicki. Prior to this, Mohan served as the Chief Product Officer at YouTube. Neel Mohan joined Google in the year 2008 and in the year 2015, he acquired the position of Chief Product Officer of YouTube. He has played a key role in the launch of major products like YouTube Membership Service YouTube Premium, Music Streaming Service, and YouTube Kids.

2. (b) Garuda Aerospace

Garuda Aerospace showcased its latest solar-powered unmanned reconnaissance drone named ‘Suraj’. The Aerial J-glider - Suraj (SURAJ) was unveiled at the Aero India 2023 show in Bengaluru. The drone unveiling ceremony was done by the Former DRDO Chairman, Defense Minister and Present Principal Scientific Advisor Dr Satheesh Reddy. Also, this High Altitude ISR drone is specially designed for surveillance tasks. The J-shaped wings of the drone are equipped with solar cells. Garuda Aerospace company is India's first human-centric drone startup established in the year 2015.

3. c) Mohammad Shahabuddin Chuppu

In Bangladesh, Mohammad Shahabuddin Chuppu has been elected as the 22nd President of the country. He will be replacing President Mohammad Abdul Hamid. Also, the longest-serving President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid's term will end on April 23. 75-year-old Chuppu was born on December 10, 1949, in the Pabna district of East Bengal, Dominion of Pakistan (present-day Bangladesh). He participated in the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh.

4. (b) Rayyana Barnawi

Rayyana Barnawi is the first woman astronaut from Saudi Arabia who is selected for an International Space Mission. She will be sent on a 10-day voyage with fellow Ali AI-Qarni to the International Space Station (ISS) this year. These astronauts will travel to the space station in the second quarter of 2023 and are included in the team of the AX-2 space mission. Rayyana Barnawi is a Bachelor of Biomedical Science from the University of Otago. Both astronauts will be sent into space through SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that will be launched from Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

5. (d) Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara became the 13th player to play the 100th Test match for India. In the second match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he achieved this level. Then in October 2010, he made his debut against Australia debut in Bangalore Test. Moreover, he made his ODI debut on August 1, 2013, against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club. If Pujara scores a century in this Test match then he will become the first Indian batsman to score a century in his 100th Test.

6. (a) Shubman Gill

Indian young batsman Shubman Gill was honoured with the ICC Player of the Month Award for January month 2023. This has been given on account of his exemplary performance in ODI and T20 matches. Other competitors for the award include Gill's fellowmen fast bowler Mohammad Siraj as well as New Zealand batsman Devon Conway was there. However, Shubhman Gill won the award leaving both players behind. Also, the famous England cricket player, Grace Scrivens has been selected for the Women's Player of the Month for January 2023.

7. (d) India

India has been elected as the chair of the 62nd session of the United Nations Social Development Commission. This decision was taken in the 13th plenary meeting held in the 61st session of the Social Development Commission. Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations expressed gratitude on behalf of India. The 61st session of the Commission was chaired by Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Qatar. The United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) is one of the six principal organs of the UN.

8. (b) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

“Healthy Mind, Healthy Home" is a one-year campaign which begins in November 2022 and will continue till October 2023. This was launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to celebrate the ‘Amrit Festival of Freedom’. It is in line with the new National Health Policy, 2017 as well as the Fit India Movement, 2019. Under this campaign, 1.56 lakhs of health fairs will be conducted on the 14th of every month in Ayushman Bharat across the country.

9. (a) ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 14th edition of Asia's biggest aero show - Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru. The Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhary led the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the opening ceremony of the mega air show. 731 executives are participating in this mega show, out of which 633 are domestic and 98 are of international level. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the theme of Aero India 2023 is "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities". More than 80 countries are participating in this Mega Aero India 2023 show.

10. (b) Aadhar Mitra

Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has launched 'Aadhaar Mitra' which is a new AI/ML-based chatbot. With the help of this AI-powered chatbot, one can check Aadhaar enrollment status, track Aadhaar PVC card status and get information about enrollment centres. Aadhaar Mitra will provide quick and automated responses. Currently, this service is available in Hindi and English languages.