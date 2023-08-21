What is Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP)?

On August 22, 2023, Shri Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, is set to unveil the long-awaited Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP).

Within the framework of Bharat NCAP, automobiles manufactured and available for purchase in India will undergo thorough crash examinations to assess their resilience in collisions and their comprehensive safety effectiveness. Although involvement in these testing procedures is at the discretion of manufacturers, they are highly encouraged to present sample vehicles for assessment.

Anticipated is a surge in the desire for safer automobiles, which will drive car manufacturers to align with customer needs. By upholding elevated safety benchmarks, Indian vehicles can enhance their competitive stance in the international market, thereby amplifying the export prospects for Indian car manufacturers. This initiative is poised to cultivate a safety-conscious car market within India.

What is the Aim of this Initiative?

As part of this initiative, automobile manufacturers have the option to submit their vehicles for testing by the Automotive Industry Standard 197. Following the assessment results, the vehicles will receive star ratings that reflect their performance in tests involving both Adult Occupants (AOP) and Child Occupants (COP). Prospective car buyers can use these star ratings as a reference point for evaluating the safety levels of various vehicles, helping them make informed decisions when choosing a vehicle to purchase.

To attain the esteemed 5-Star safety rating for Adult Occupant Protection, a vehicle needs to accumulate a minimum of 27 points in the testing process. Likewise, achieving a 5-Star rating for Child Occupant Protection necessitates a score of 41 points.

Process for submitting a model for crash testing:

1. Manufacturers initiate the process by providing information about the model intended for testing.

2. Once the application is approved, the Bharat NCAP authority selects the specific evaluation model.

3. Following the completion of the crash test, the outcomes are conveyed to the respective OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer).

4. These findings can be publicly disclosed, and manufacturers retain the option to request a reevaluation if deemed necessary.

Moreover, the Bharat NCAP possesses the autonomy to independently acquire models from showrooms for crash testing, thereby augmenting the transparency and credibility of the program.

Advantages of Bharat NCAP

It offers a viable substitute to the costly Global NCAP crash testing, granting domestic manufacturers a more feasible and budget-friendly avenue for assessing safety.

It is poised to stimulate the advancement of safer vehicles, as carmakers endeavour to attain superior safety ratings, thereby enhancing their competitive position within the market.

In Conclusion, a large-scale testing initiative like Bharat NCAP poses challenges that demand substantial infrastructure and financial support. Carrying out thorough crash examinations requires specialized facilities equipped with cutting-edge technology and testing apparatus, which calls for significant financial resources. Moreover, addressing the insufficient transportation infrastructure in major urban centres is imperative to facilitate the successful implementation of Bharat NCAP, thereby guaranteeing its positive impact on vehicular safety across India.

