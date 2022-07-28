What is National Anti-Doping Bill 2021? Lok Sabha passes bill, Know Anti-Doping Rule Violations here

National Anti-Doping Bill 2021: The Lok Sabha on July 27, 2022 passed the National Anti-Doping Bill that seeks to prohibits athletes, support personnel and other people from engaging in doping in sport. The bill was passed by a voice note.

Union Sports Minister

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur said in the house that, "Now India will be among the few countries that have anti-doping laws and will also have testing labs. There will be less dependence on other countries for sending samples of players. This bill will give strength to self-reliant India."

He said that the bill aims at strengthening anti-doping activities in sports and offer a statutory framework for the functioning of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). The bill also proposes levying sanctions for anti-doping rule violations and adoption of disciplinary procedures.

Anti-Doping Bill 2021: Key Features

Prohibition of Doping

The anti-doping bill 2021 prohibits athletes, support personnel and other persons from engaging in doping in sport.

The support personnel includes coaches, managers, trainers, team staff, medical personnel and other people working with or treating the athlete.

These people must ensure that there is no violation of the following rules:

(i) presence of prohibited substances or their markers in an athlete’s body

(ii) use, attempted use or possession of prohibited substances or methods

(iii) refusing to submit a sample

(iv) trafficking or attempted trafficking in prohibited substances or methods

(v) aiding or covering up such violations.

Therapeutic use exemption

If any athlete requires a prohibited substance or method for therapeutic use exemption due to a particular medical condition, they may apply to the National Anti-Doping Agency.

Anti Doping Rule Violations

The anti-doping rule violation by an individual athlete or support staff may result in-

(i) disqualification of results including forfeiture of medals, points, and prizes

(ii) ineligibility to participate in a competition or event for a prescribed period

(iii) financial sanctions

The consequences for a violation will be determined after a hearing by the National Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel.

Constitution of NADA as Statutory Body

The anti-doping bill 2022 seeks to constitute the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) as a statutory body headed by a Director General appointed by the centre.

The functions of the agency will include planning, implementation and monitoring of anti-doping activities, investigating anti-doping rule violations and promoting anti-doping research.

The agency will have the power to collect personal data of athletes including sex or gender, medical history and his or her whereabouts.

The agency will also be required to prescribe procedure for collection, usage, processing, and disclosure of the personal data.

It will publicly disclose certain information of the athlete who has violated the anti-doping rules such as name and the anti-doping rule violated along with the consequences.

National Board for Anti-Doping in Sports to be set up The anti-doping bill 2022 seeks to establish a National Board for Anti-Doping in Sports, which will make recommendations to the government on anti-doping regulation and compliance with international commitments on anti-doping.

The national board will oversee NADA's activities and issue directions to it.

It will comprise a Chairperson and two members, who will be appointed by the central government. Constitution of Anti-Doping Panels The National Board for Anti-Doping in Sports will set up two panels- National Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel - To determine consequences of anti-doping rule violations. The panel will comprise a Chairperson and four Vice-Chairpersons and ten members. National Anti-Doping Appeal Panel - To hear appeals against refusal to grant therapeutic use exemption or imposition of consequences for anti-doping rule violation. The panel will include a chairperson (a retired High Court judge), a Vice-Chairperson (a legal expert) and four members including retired athletes and medical practitioners.

NDTL to be principal dope testing lab

The National Dope Testing Laboratory will be deemed to be the principal dope testing laboratory. The centre may establish more National Dope Testing Laboratories as well.

