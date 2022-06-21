Where the World’s largest freshwater fish has been found?

Largest Freshwater Fish: A fisher in Cambodia has caught what scientists say is the world’s largest recorded freshwater fish, a giant stingray. The largest freshwater fish which was captured on June 13, the stingray measured almost four metres (13 feet) from the snout tail and weighed slightly less than 300 kg (660 lbs), as per the Statement by the Wonders of the Mekong, a joint Cambodian-US research project. The previous record for the largest freshwater fish was a 293-kg (646-lb) Mekong giant catfish, discovered in Thailand in 2005.

World’s largest freshwater fish caught in Cambodia https://t.co/JXMMYWkUYF pic.twitter.com/35AB5gjSEw — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) June 21, 2022

World’s largest freshwater fish in Cambodia: Key Details

Named Boramy, meaning the full moon in the Khmer language, because of her bulbous shape, the stingray was caught south of Stung Treng on the Mekong River in Northeastern Cambodia. It also took a dozen men to haul the fish ashore.

The fishers alerted the nearby team of scientists from the Wonders of the Mekong project, which publicized its conservation work in communities along the river.

The scientists arrived at the location within the hours of getting a post-midnight call with the news and were amazed at what they saw.

What is a Freshwater Fish?

Freshwater Fish are defined as those that spend their entire lives in freshwater, as opposed to giant marine species such as bluefin tuna and marlin, or fish that migrate between fresh and saltwater like beluga sturgeon.

World’s largest Freshwater Fish founded in Cambodia: Why is it significant?

The leader of Wonders of the Mekong Zeb Hogan while talking about the world’s largest freshwater fish said that when one sees a fish this size, particularly in freshwater, it is hard to comprehend.

The discovery of Stingray was not just about setting a record but the fact that the fish can still get this big is a hopeful sign for the Mekong River in Cambodia. The waterway faces many environmental challenges.

Big fish are endangered globally. They are very high-value species. They take a long-time to mature also. So, if they are forced to mature, they don’t have a chance to reproduce. A lot of big fish are also migratory, so they need large areas to survive. About 70 percent of the giant freshwater fish globally are threatened with extinction and all of the Mekong species.

Where is Mekong River?

The Mekong River runs through China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam. The river is home to several species of giant freshwater fish but environmental pressures are rising. In particular, scientists fear a major programme of dam building in recent years may be seriously disrupting spawning grounds.