JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

WHO Chief lauds India, PM Modi for sharing COVID-19 vaccine and supporting vaccine equity

WHO head mentioned that India’s commitment to sharing the vaccine doses has helped  60+ countries in vaccinating their health workers as well as other priority groups.

Created On: Feb 26, 2021 14:40 ISTModified On: Feb 26, 2021 14:40 IST
WHO Chief thanks PM Modi and India

The Director-General of World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on February 25, 2021, thanked India and Prime Minister Modi for supporting the COVID-19 vaccine equity as well as sharing the vaccine worldwide.

The Chief of the global health body also hoped that other countries will also the example set by India. In a tweet, the WHO head wrote that India’s commitment to COVAX and sharing the vaccine doses have been helpful to 60+ countries as they start vaccinating their health workers as well as other priority groups.

Earlier in January 2021, WHO Chief had expressed gratitude to India and PM Modi for the continued support to the global response against the pandemic. He mentioned that only if everyone acts together, including sharing of knowledge, the virus can be stopped and lives and livelihoods will be saved.

WHO urges to speed up vaccine manufacture and distribution:

Last week in February 2021, the WHO Chief had urged the drugmakers and the countries to help in speeding up the manufacture and distribution of the Coronavirus vaccines across the globe.

He also warned that the world can go back to square one if some countries decide to go ahead with their vaccination programmes and leave other vulnerable nations behind.

India supports COVAX initiative:

In January 2021, India had announced its plan of supplying 1 crore vaccine doses to Africa and 10 lakh doses to the United Nations health workers under the COVAX facility of GAVI.

As per the promise, Ghana became the world’s first country to receive the vaccine doses that were acquired through the UN-backed-COVAX initiative with the delivery of 6,00,000 AstraZeneca doses made by the Serum Institute of India.

COVAX – COVID-19 vaccine Global Access is an initiative that aims at promoting equal access to vaccines by every country. It is led by WHO’s Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI).

Supply of vaccines to other countries by India:

India has successfully supplied the Coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries including Maldives, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, and Bangladesh. The government also promised Canada for providing vaccine doses.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, India has till now sent a total of 361.94 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to various countries.

The MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava informed the total number includes, 294.44 lakh doses supplied under the various commercial contracts and 67.5 lakh doses under the grant assistance.

He further also confirmed that India will continue to supply the vaccines to other countries in the coming weeks and months in a phased manner.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material