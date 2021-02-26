WHO Chief lauds India, PM Modi for sharing COVID-19 vaccine and supporting vaccine equity

The Director-General of World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on February 25, 2021, thanked India and Prime Minister Modi for supporting the COVID-19 vaccine equity as well as sharing the vaccine worldwide.

The Chief of the global health body also hoped that other countries will also the example set by India. In a tweet, the WHO head wrote that India’s commitment to COVAX and sharing the vaccine doses have been helpful to 60+ countries as they start vaccinating their health workers as well as other priority groups.

Thanks 🇮🇳 & Prime Minister @narendramodi for supporting #VaccinEquity. Your commitment to #COVAX and sharing #COVID19 vaccine doses is helping 60+ countries start vaccinating their #healthworkers and other priority groups. I hope other countries will follow your example. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 25, 2021

Earlier in January 2021, WHO Chief had expressed gratitude to India and PM Modi for the continued support to the global response against the pandemic. He mentioned that only if everyone acts together, including sharing of knowledge, the virus can be stopped and lives and livelihoods will be saved.

WHO urges to speed up vaccine manufacture and distribution:

Last week in February 2021, the WHO Chief had urged the drugmakers and the countries to help in speeding up the manufacture and distribution of the Coronavirus vaccines across the globe.

He also warned that the world can go back to square one if some countries decide to go ahead with their vaccination programmes and leave other vulnerable nations behind.

India supports COVAX initiative:

In January 2021, India had announced its plan of supplying 1 crore vaccine doses to Africa and 10 lakh doses to the United Nations health workers under the COVAX facility of GAVI.

As per the promise, Ghana became the world’s first country to receive the vaccine doses that were acquired through the UN-backed-COVAX initiative with the delivery of 6,00,000 AstraZeneca doses made by the Serum Institute of India.

COVAX – COVID-19 vaccine Global Access is an initiative that aims at promoting equal access to vaccines by every country. It is led by WHO’s Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI).

Supply of vaccines to other countries by India:

• India has successfully supplied the Coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries including Maldives, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, and Bangladesh. The government also promised Canada for providing vaccine doses.

• As per the Ministry of External Affairs, India has till now sent a total of 361.94 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to various countries.

• The MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava informed the total number includes, 294.44 lakh doses supplied under the various commercial contracts and 67.5 lakh doses under the grant assistance.

• He further also confirmed that India will continue to supply the vaccines to other countries in the coming weeks and months in a phased manner.