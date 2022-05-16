Who is Devasahayam Pillai? First Indian layman to be declared Saint by The Vatican

Devasahayam Pillai Miracles: Devasahayam Pillai was declared Saint by Pope Francis at The Vatican on May 15, 2022. He had converted to Christianity in the 18th century in the then Kingdom of Travancore. Also known as Lazarus, Devasahayam had become the first Indian layman to get sainthood for what The Vatican calls ‘enduring increasing hardships’.

Devasahayam Pillar was recommended for the process of Beatification by the Vatican in 2004, at the request of the Kottar diocese, Tamil Nadu Bishops’ Council and the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India. Pope Francis canonised blessed Devasahayam during a Canonisation mass at St.Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

Who was Devasahayam Pillai?

Devasahayam Pillai, born as Neelakandan Pillai in a Hindu Upper Caste Family in present-day Kanyakumari had worked at Travancore Palace. He converted to Christianity in 1745 and took the names of Lazarus and Devasahayam. He went on to fight against Caste discrimination prevalent in the country and was persecuted and then killed.

How Devasahayam Pillai was chosen for Sainthood?

The Vatican in 2012 recognised his martyrdom after a rigorous process. Devasahayam Pillai was chosen for the sainthood after a woman in her 7th month of pregnancy testified to a miracle after praying to him in 2013.

She said that her foetus had been declared medically dead and there was no movement. However, she experienced movement after praying to Devasahayam Pillai. The Vatican accepted this and recognized him for the Sainthood.

Why Devasahayam Pillai has been declared sainthood?

Saint Devasahayam Pillai stood for equality and fought against the evils of society such as Casteism and Communalism. His sainthood also comes at a time in India when the country is facing a surge in communalism.

Devasahayam Pillai being declared a saint is also a great opportunity for the Church to stand against the prevailing communal poison.

What is the meaning of sainthood?

Father John Kulandai said that the Sainthood is an invitation for all to live and lead a life free of discrimination. He attended the canonisation at the Vatican as a key member of the team in Kanyakumari that worked on this matter.