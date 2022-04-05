Who is Gulzar Ahmed? Imran Khan proposes Former Chief Justice of Pakistan to be Caretaker PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated the Former Chief of Pakistan to be the Caretaker Prime Minister of the nation. Pakistan President Arif Alvi had notified earlier that Imran Khan shall continue as Prime Minister till a new caretaker PM is appointed.

The embattled PM has now proposed Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed for the office of caretaker PM. Khan has reportedly taken the decision after the approval from the core committee of his Pakistan Tehreek e-Insaaf (PTI) Party.

The announcement comes after Pakistan President Arif Alvi sent letters to Imran Khan and opposition leader and prime ministerial aspirant Shehbaz Sharif seeking suggestions for the appointment of a caretaker Prime Minister.

Who is Gulzar Ahmed?

Gulzar Ahmed served as the 27th Chief Justice of Pakistan from 21 December 2019 to 1 February 2022. He was appointed by current Pakistan President Arif Alvi.

He was a part of the five-judge bench that had disqualified former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case.

Gulzar Ahmed had started his legal career as an advocate in January 1986.

He joined the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) in April 1988.

He joined the Supreme Court Bar Association in September 2001.

He was elected as the honorary secretary of the SC Bar Association from 1999-2000.

He then became a justice of the Sindh High Court.

He was appointed as a justice at the Supreme Court of Pakistan in November 2011.

He took oath as the Chief Justice of Pakistan on December 21, 2019 after the retirement of Asif Saeed Khosa.

He had headed a five-judge bench that had issued an order banning Justice Isa from hearing cases involving Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 11, 2020.

What happens if the opposition does not agree with Imran Khan's nominee?

Pakistan President Arif Alvi had told both Imran Khan and his opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif that if they do not agree on the appointment within three days of the dissolution of the Parliament, they shall forward two nominees each to a committee that will be constituted by the Speaker.

The committee will comprise eight members of the outgoing assembly or the Senate or both, with equal representation from the treasury and the opposition.

The Pakistan Constitution has the power to appoint a caretaker prime minister in consultation with the prime minister and the leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly.

However, the leader of the opposition has said that he would not take part in the process and termed it "illegal", saying that both the President and Imran Khan have broken the law.

The outgoing Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that they have sent two names to the President and if the opposition leader does not send the names within 7 days, one of these names shall be finalised.

