Who is Rishi Sunak, Indian-Origin politician leading UK PM race? Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt, Suella Braverman among 10 contenders

UK PM Race: Indian-origin politician Rishi Sunak is leading the race to replace Boris Johnson as the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Sunak, who resigned as UK Finance Minister earlier week triggering a wave of resignations in the Boris Johnson-led government, formally launched his bid for the top post on July 8, 2022.

The Conservative party member said in a campaign video, "I am standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister." The 42-year-old is the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. He has launched his bid with a pledge to restore trust in the government, rebuild economy and protect women's rights.

However, Rishi Sunak is not the only Indian-origin contender in the UK PM race. The other Indian-origin politician in the race is Suella Braverman, the Attorney General in the UK Cabinet.

Rishi Sunak leading UK PM race?

Rishi Sunak is reportedly leading the race to become the next UK Prime Minister with former UK Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt as the early second favourite. There are a total of 10 candidates in the fray with the most recent being UK foreign Minister Liz Truss, who announced her candidacy on July 10th, saying she had "a clear vision of where we need to be, and the experience and resolve to get us there".

The others who have announced their candidacy bids to replace Boris Johnson include former Health Secretary Sajid Javid, former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Attorney General Suella Braverman, former Education Minister Nadhim Zahawi, Equalities Minister Kemi Bedanoch and Member of Parliament Tom Tugendhat.

Who is Rishi Sunak?

Rishi Sunak was born in the UK to Indian parents who emigrated to the United Kingdom from East Africa. His grandparents were originally from Punjab and they had emigrated to East Africa before moving to UK.

He studied philosophy, politics and economics at Lincoln College, Oxford and did MBA from Stanford University.

He met his future-wife Akshata Murty while studying at Stanford. Akshata is the daughter of Indian billionaire and founder of Infosys, N.R Narayana Murthy.

He had first become a member of the parliament in 2015 from Richmond, Yorkshire.

He had served in Theresa May's second government as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Local Government.

He later supported Boris Johnson's campaign to become the new leader of the Conservative party. Following Johnson's appointment as Prime Minister, Sunak was appointed as the Chief Secretary to the Treasury and served from 2019-2020.

He later replaced Sajid Javid as new Chancellor of the Exchequer in February 2020.

He resigned as Chancellor on July 5th citing economic policy differences between himself and Johnson.

Who is Suella Braverman, the other Indian-origin politician in UK PM race?

Suella Braverman was born in Greater London to Indian-origin parents, Christie and Uma Fernandes, who had emigrated to the UK in the 1960s from Kenya and Mauritius. While her mother was born into a Hindu family, her father has Goan ancestry.

She studied law at Queens' College, Cambridge and was the chair of the Cambridge University Conservative Association during her undergraduate studies.

She completed her master's degree in European and French law at Panthéon-Sorbonne University.

She has been Member of Parliament (MP) from Fareham since 2015. She was appointed as Attorney General for England and Wales and Advocate General for Northern Ireland in February 2020, automatically becoming the Queen’s Counsel.

Her mother was the Conservative candidate from Tottenham in the 2001 general election.

