COVID-19: WHO launches Global Mega Trial with 4 promising drugs

World Health Organisation (WHO) in a mission to cure COVID-19 has begun the global mega trial of 4 most promising drugs. Named Solidarity, the trial will include the study and testing in order to develop an antidote of Coronavirus.

Scientists all over the world recommended and tried to create an antidote with various forms of compound combinations but for this WHO is focused on four other therapies namely an experimental antiviral compound called remdesivir, the malaria medications chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, the combination of two HIV drugs: lopinavir and ritonavir and lastly that same combination and interferon-beta.

With these four therapies, WHO plans to work on a larger trial with a greater variety of patients. Although, as per the report in the Science Magazine, the use of HIV drugs to combat COVID-19 in a small study in China has been unsuccessful.

These Following Four therapies will be a part of Global mega Trial by WHO:

Remdesivir- This medicine is not new and has been widely used to treat other viruses in the past. It was especially used to combat Ebola Virus. Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine- This drug was used to treat patients with malaria. This decades-old anti-malarial was also supported by US President Donald Trump. Ritonavir and Lopinavir- This combination is given to cure the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). While there is still no complete treatment for HIV, the combination of this drug slows down the process of organ deterioration. This combination was also used to treat an Italian Couple in India. Ritonavir and Lopinavir and interferon-beta- This drug is used to treat Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) patients in Saudi Arabia. This drug will also be a part of Solidarity.

What will be the outcome of WHO study

As per Ana Maria Henao Restrepo, Medical Officer of WHO, thousands of patients will be recruited to conduct the testing for the study. The global mega trial, Solidarity will hopefully give positive results. In an official statement released by the department, Restrepo stated, “It will be important to get answers quickly, to try to find out what works and what doesn’t work. We think that randomized evidence is the best way to do that.”