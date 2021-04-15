Why discovery of 3,000 years old ‘Lost Golden City’ in Egypt so significant? Explained

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, on April 08, 2021, announced the discovery of a ‘Lost Golden City’ that was buried under the sands of the capital of Luxor in Egypt for the past 3,000 years.

This three-millennia-old city has been identified by the archaeologists as the most important discovery since the unearthing of King Tutankhamun’s tomb approximately 100 years ago.

Zahi Hawass Announces Discovery of 'Lost Golden City' in Luxor

The ‘Lost Golden City, known as ‘The Rise of Aten’, dates to the era ruled by King Amenhotep III (1391 – 1353 BC). He was the grandfather of King Tutankhamun. The city was active till the reign of Tutankhamun. But records also tell that King Amenhotep III’s son King Amenhotep IV (who had later changed his name to Akhenaten) during his reign, along with his royal wife Nefertiti, had left the golden city and moved to Amarna. Hence, there are questions if Tutankhamun, son of Amenhotep IV, repopulated the abandoned golden city.

In September 2020, archaeologists had set out to excavating a mortuary temple of King Tutankhamun. He is one of the best-known figures from ancient Egypt. During this excavation, the team ended up unearthing mudbrick formations which turned out to be the city then known as ‘The Rise of Aten’.

Key findings of the discovery of the ‘Lost Golden City’

•The archaeologist ZahiHawassled the excavation ofthe ‘Golden City’. He is the former Minister of State for Antiquities Affairs.

•The city discovered is known to be ‘The Rise of Aten’. The name of this city is based on the Egyptian word ‘Aten’ for The Sun. It is the largest city ever found in Egypt.

•The discovery is being touted as the second most important since the tomb of Tutankhamun in 1922.

•The city, sitting at the West bank of the Nile river, dates to the era ruled by King Amenhotep III (1391 – 1353 BC).He was the grandfather of King Tutankhamun.

•The team discovered houses made up of mudbricks with walls up to 10 feet high. The rooms were filled with tools belonging to the ancient Egyptians.

•The team confirmed the era of the city through the objects such as rings, wine vessels, coloured pottery, scarabs, mud bricks, etc that were found bearing the seal of King Amenhotep III’s cartouche.

•Among other key findings, the team also discovered a bakery, a large kitchen, a residential and administrative district, and a zig-zag fence that served as one security point.

•A vessel containing 10 kilograms of boiled or dried meat and a fish covered in gold were also spotted.

•The team also found unusual burials, one with a cow or bull, and another of a human being with knees tied with rope and arms outstretched.