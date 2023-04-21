ITC Stocks Accomplished Strong Record, 11th Indian Firm with Over 5 Trillion Market Capitalisation

ITC Limited is one of the top-rated private sector companies and is now among the list of Indian corporations that have attained a market value of Rs 5 lakh crores. ITC holds a total value of sales transactions of about Rs 90,104 crores. According to the last fiscal year, the association made a hefty Net Profit of Rs 15,058 crores.

Moreover, this company is of a Conglomeration Diversification type of business. Its headquarters are located in Kolkata. It was previously called “Imperial Tobacco Company of India Limited”. It is established across various industries such as software, hotels, agriculture, FMCG, packaging, etc.

On April 17, 2023, the total value of ITC’s share stocks significantly escalated to over Rs 500,000 crore which is approximately US$63 Billion. There are many commonly sold cigars and cigarettes of this brand. Additionally, ITC is regarded as the top leading company of cigarettes across India.

Top Shares Record

While ITC advances its stock record of Rs 402.60 on BSE and gains more than 1.1 per cent in a single day. The stock traded happened at Rs 402.30 at 9:30 am which has increased by 1.2 per cent since its last data. Talking about the market cap, it remained at Rs 5.01 trillion.

There had been the Top 10 Indian companies so far before ITC to have achieved this level. ITC’s performance in all its industries makes it the best choice for many stockholders. This has been reported while keeping in view the current scenario in business markets. Currently, commerce is facing a pushdown due to high inflation, continuous rural deterioration in sales, uncertain weather conditions and volatile commodity prices.

What is Market Capitalisation?

Market Capitalisation or Market Cap refers to the total market value of a company’s outstanding common shares which are owned by allies. Moreover, it can be determined by the multiplication of the total number of shares by the market price of one share.

It is considered a necessary figure in deciding a company’s market size. Market Cap represents a firm’s status in terms of business development.

List of Top 11 Indian Companies

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL)

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)

State Bank of India (SBI)

Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC)

Bharti Airtel Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

Infosys Limited

Reliance Industrial Limited

HDFC Bank

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

ITC Limited

Business analysts are of the view that in spite of the uncertain demand environment and constant inflationary pressures, ITC has maintained a strong performance in recent times.

About ITC Limited Corporation

Formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Company, ITC takes about 36,500 people as employees at over 60 locations in India. The firm has numerous businesses which count up to 13 in 5 different divisions.

It has a global expansion as the company’s products are exported across 90 nations around the world. ITC was founded on August 24, 1910, and its headquarters lies in Virginia House, Kolkata, West Bengal. In the year 2022, its revenue touched Rs 65,205 crores.

