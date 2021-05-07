World Athletics Day 2021: History, Objectives, all you need to know

Every year, May 7 is celebrated as World Athletics Day. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), formerly the International Amateur Athletic Federation, founded this day as a social responsibility project ‘Athletics for a Better World’.

The IAAF aims to increase the participation of youngsters in athletics and spread awareness about the importance of fitness.

World Athletics Day: History

•World Athletics Day was introduced in 1996 by the then IAAF president Primo Nebiolo.

•The IAAF was established in 1912 in Sweden as the international governing body for sports and athletics.

•Each year, the IAAF sponsors and organizes World Athletics Day. This day is celebrated with several athletic and sports competitions across schools and colleges.

World Athletics Day: Significance

World Athletics Day aims to promote the spirit of participation in athletics among the youth and understand the importance of staying fit and healthy.

World Athletics Day: Objectives

•Increase public awareness and sports education among youngsters,

•Give athletics a central role in the sports programs of schools and colleges,

•Encourage children and teenagers in schools to take up athletics.

World Athletics Day 2021: Theme

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, there is no set theme for this year. However, this day encourages us all to take up sports activities and exercises such as running, walking, jumping, etc to stay fit and healthy.

Athletics in India

•In India, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is the apex body that oversees athletics in the country.

•AFI was founded in 1946. It is affiliated with the IAAF, Indian Olympic Association, and AAA.

•AFI organizes international championships and meets, national championships and Grand Prix series, national inter-district juniors athletics meet, IAAF-AFI kids athletics, and develops young athletic talent across India.