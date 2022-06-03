World Bicycle Day 2022: How India is celebrating Bicycle Day?

World Bicycle Day in India: World Bicycle Day is observed globally on June 3 encouraging the use of bicycles among the people. World Bicycle Day 2022 highlights the significance of bicycles and how a simple yet effective mode of transport helps one to indulge in physical activities in the most convenient and the easiest way. Bicycle Day is celebrated through various activities organized in countries.

World Bicycle Day 2022 sheds light on the advantages of bicycles and aims at making people more active through cycling. Bicycle Day in India will be celebrated where the Government of India has planned various events to promote the use of bicycles. The World Health Organisation also emphasizes that cycling proves to be an efficient way of achieving recommended activity levels.

On World Bicycle Day 2022, learn more about this effective physical activity and how India will celebrate the day.

When is World Bicycle Day?

World Bicycle Day is observed annually on June 3 where the use of bicycles is encouraged as a sustainable mode of transport.

World Bicycle Day 2022

World Bicycle Day every year on June 3. The day was first marked in 2018 when a resolution was first adopted by the United Nations during the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in April in New York.

The declaration of World Bicycle Day was adopted by 193 member states that encouraged them to include bicycles in international, regional, and subnational development programs.

UNGA also acknowledged the versatility and longevity of the bicycle which had served as a successful means of transportation for over two centuries.

World Bicycle Day 2022 in India: How India is celebrating Bicycle Day?

The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on June 3 launched a countrywide programme on World Bicycle Day 2022. The government launched a programme of countrywide cycle rallies from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in Delhi.

Under the initiative on World Bicycle Day 2022, 1.29 lakh youth will cover a distance of 9.68 lakh km in a day by cycling. The objective of the program is to create awareness about cycling among people and to encourage them to adopt the practice for a healthy lifestyle.

The event was attended by the Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, among other ministers.

World Bicycle Day: 5 Points on nationwide programme of cycle rallies in India

1. A total of more than 9.58 lakh kilometers will be covered by 1.29 lakh young cyclists in a single day.

2. On World Bicycle Day 2022, cycle rallies will be taken out in the capital of 35 states and union territories and the 75 iconic places across India.

3. World Bicycle Day in India is celebrated under ‘India@75, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

4. To celebrate Bicycle Day, the government is also organizing four activities simultaneously in collaboration with two leading youth organisations- National Service Schemes (NSS) and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS).

5. On World Bicycle Day 2022, cycle rallies will be launched in 35 states and union territory capitals, 75 famous landmarks of the country, and all the blocks.