World Cancer Day 2020: Everything You Need to Know

World Cancer Day 2020: This day is celebrated every year on February 04 to create awareness about cancer. Several workshops and campaigns are organized on this day. Many Indian celebrities have fought and defeated cancer. These names include Yuvraj Singh, Sonali Bendre, Lisa Ray, and Manisha Koirala.

World Cancer Day 2020 is being celebrated with a theme - 'I am and I will'. This theme has been proposed for the next three years. In the year 2000, a Charter of Paris against Cancer was formed on World Cancer Day. This charter was signed between UNESCO and then French President Jacques Chirac.

Theme of World Cancer Day 2020

This year’s theme for world cancer day is – I am and I will. This theme highlights the value of every individual to fight against cancer. It is an empowering call-to-action asking people to take action to save the future. The theme also acknowledges that all of us can fight against cancer.

Also Read | Mahatma Gandhi's 72nd Death Anniversary today, Know all about it

History of World Cancer Day

World Cancer Day was first time celebrated on February 04, 2000, after World Cancer Summit, Paris. The charter of Paris against cancer was signed to prevent, promote research and improve patient service. Organizers believe that this day is really important because about 76 million people die every year due to cancer.

What is Cancer?

The uncontrolled growth of a group of cells in the body is known as cancer. If these cells affect the tissue, cancer spreads to other parts of the body. Cancer can occur at any age. But if the cancer is not detected at the right time and is not treated, it can increase the risk of death.

Key Facts about Cancer

• According to the figures published on the official website of world cancer day, every year about 9.6 million people die from cancer.

• It has also mentioned in its report that at least 1/3 of common cancers are preventable.

• Low middle-income countries are responsible for 70 percent of cancer deaths.

• It is important to implement appropriate strategies because it can save up to 3.7 million lives.

• There are five types of cancers – Carcinoma, Sarcoma, Lymphoma and Myeloma, Leukaemia and Brain and spinal cord cancers.

Also Read | National Voters’ Day 2020: Everything You Need to Know

Also Read | National Girl Child Day 2020: Know everything about it