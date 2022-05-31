World No Tobacco Day 2022: What is COTPA Act and how it controlled the tobacco consumption in India?

Tobacco Day: World No Tobacco Day is observed every year on May 31 to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco usage. World No Tobacco Day 2022 highlights the negative impacts of tobacco and its industry on human health and the environment. It also alerts people about the steps that can be taken to keep themselves and their surroundings safe from tobacco.

World No Tobacco Day 2022 promoted by the World Health Organisation also promotes the governments around the world to put policies into action that can help reduce smoking as well as the use of other tobacco products. As per the global health body, tobacco kills more than 8 million people around the world every year.

Indian Government also came up with various initiatives to control tobacco consumption in the country. On World No Tobacco Day 2022, learn more about COTPA Act and how it affected tobacco consumption in the country.

It's #WorldNoTobaccoDay!



Tobacco is killing us & our 🌎🌍🌏



Not only does tobacco 💀 kill 8⃣ million people every year, the tobacco industry leaves a long trail of destruction on our environment long before tobacco & nicotine products are even sold.#TobaccoExposed — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 31, 2022

World No Tobacco Day 2022

World No Tobacco Day was created by the member states of the World Health Organisation in 1987. The same year, a resolution was also passed by the World Health Assembly for the creation of a World No Smoking Day.

Each year, No Tobacco Day focuses on a key impact of tobacco use and tobacco day, with the objective of dissuading people from their dependence on the product. World No Tobacco day 2022 theme is “Tobacco: Threat to Our Environment”.

World No Tobacco Day 2022: What is COTPA Act in India?

The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply, and Distribution) Act, 2003 or COTPA Act was enacted by the Parliament of India in 2003 to prohibit the advertisement and to provide the regulation of production, distribution, supply oof cigarettes, and other tobacco products in India.

COTPA Act, 2003 was enacted to give effect to the resolution passed by the 39th World Health Assembly urging the member states to implement measures for providing non-smokers protection from involuntary exposure to tobacco smoke.

Some of the provisions under the COTPA Act, 2003 include the prohibiting advertisement of tobacco products including cigarettes, the act prohibits tobacco smoking in public places, and prohibiting selling tobacco products to a person below the age of 18 years, among others.

World No Tobacco Day: 5 Initiatives by Indian Government to control tobacco use

1. Cigarettes Act in 1975 in India mandated the display of health warnings in advertisements and on cartons and cigarette packages.

2. COTPA Act, 2003 was enacted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in India.

3. Regulation issued by the Government of India under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 that tobacco, nicotine cannot be used as ingredients in food products.

4. A ‘Quit Line’ toll free number introduced in 2016. It is now available in 16 languages.

5. Government imposed 28% GST on the tobacco products.