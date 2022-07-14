World’s Greatest Places of 2022: Ahmedabad, Kerala on Times List of World's Greatest Places 2022
Times List of World's Greatest Places 2022: Kerala has been described as one of India’s most beautiful states with spectacular beaches, lush backwaters, temples and palaces.
World’s Greatest Places of 2022: Ahmedabad and Kerala have been featured on TIME Magazine's List of World's Greatest Places of 2022. The two major tourist destinations in India have been listed among the top 50 extraordinary destinations to explore in the world.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted saying, "Matter of immense pride for every Indian, especially the people of Gujarat that India’s first UNESCO World Heritage City, Ahmedabad has now been included in the list of "World's 50 Greatest Places of 2022" by Time Magazine."
Time Magazine had solicited nominations of places from their international network of correspondents to compile the list of the World's Greatest Places 2022. While Kerala has been named Ecotourism hot spot, Ahmedabad has been tagged as a city of higher learning.
Some of the other extraordinary destinations listed in TIME's List of World's Greatest Places of 2022 include the Arctic, Nairobi, Doha, Seoul, Great Barrier Reef, Ras Al Khaimah in UAE, Galápagos Islands in Ecuador, Hwange National Park, in Zimbabwe, Spain's Valencia, Trans Bhutan Trail, International Space Station, Bali, Indonesia, Rapa Nui in Chile, Kyushu Island in Japan, Istanbul, Toronto and Kigali in Rwanda.
Ahmedabad on Time's List of World's Greatest Places 2022
Time's World's Greatest Places 2022 List described Ahmedabad, India’s first UNESCO World Heritage City, as a city that boasts of both ancient landmarks and contemporary innovations that make it a mecca for cultural tourism including the serene Gandhi Ashram on the banks of the Sabarmati River and Navratri, the vibrant nine-day celebration. The city is also known as Gujarat's Science City with an entertainment center and theme park.
Kerala on Time's List of World's Greatest Places 2022
Kerala has been described as one of India’s most beautiful states with spectacular beaches, lush backwaters, temples and palaces. Time Magazine stated in its description that the state is known as “God’s own country” for good reason.
Kerala is also known for its tranquil ayurvedic retreat that offers various yogic practices and ayurvedic treatments. The state is also boosting motor-home tourism in India this year.
World's Greatest Places 2022: Check Full List
|
World's Greatest Places 2022
|
Country
|
Ras Al Khaimah
|
UAE
|
Park City
|
Utah, USA
|
Galápagos Islands
|
Equador
|
Dolni Morava
|
Czech Republic
|
Seoul
|
South Korea
|
Great Barrier Reef
|
Australia
|
Doha
|
Qatar
|
Detroit
|
USA
|
Kerala
|
India
|
The Arctic
|
The Arctic
|
Ahmedabad
|
India
|
Nairobi
|
Kenya
|
València
|
Spain
|
Queenstown
|
New Zealand
|
Hwange National Park
|
Zimbabwe
|
Historic Silk Road Sites
|
Uzbekistan
|
São Paulo
|
Brazil
|
Trans Bhutan Trail
|
Bhutan
|
Devon
|
England
|
Bali
|
Indonesia
|
International Space Station
|
Outer Space
|
Kyushu Island
|
Japan
|
Rapa Nui
|
Chile
|
Salta
|
Argentina
|
Portree
|
Scotland
|
Tofino
|
British Columbia
|
Boracay
|
Philippines
|
Madeira
|
Portugal
|
Franschhoek
|
South Africa
|
Miami
|
USA
|
El Chaltén
|
Argentina
|
Bogotá
|
Colombia
|
Alentejo
|
Portugal
|
Lower Zambezi National Park
|
Zambia
|
Kaunas
|
Lithuania
|
Setouchi Islands
|
Japan
|
Calabria
|
Italy
|
San Francisco
|
US
|
San Francisco
|
Sweden
|
Copenhagen
|
Denmark
|
Marseilles
|
France
|
Thessaloniki
|
Greece
|
Istanbul
|
Turkey
|
Ilulissat
|
Greenland
|
Jamaica
|
Jamaica
|
Fremantle
|
Australia
|
Toronto
|
Canada
|
Kigali
|
Rwanda
|
Riviera Nayarit
|
Mexico
|
Portland
|
Ore
