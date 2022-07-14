World’s Greatest Places of 2022: Ahmedabad, Kerala on Times List of World's Greatest Places 2022

Times List of World's Greatest Places 2022: Kerala has been described as one of India’s most beautiful states with spectacular beaches, lush backwaters, temples and palaces. 

Ahmedabad and Kerala on Times List of World's Greatest Places 2022, Source: TIME
World’s Greatest Places of 2022: Ahmedabad and Kerala have been featured on TIME Magazine's List of World's Greatest Places of 2022. The two major tourist destinations in India have been listed among the top 50 extraordinary destinations to explore in the world. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted saying, "Matter of immense pride for every Indian, especially the people of Gujarat that India’s first UNESCO World Heritage City, Ahmedabad has now been included in the list of "World's 50 Greatest Places of 2022" by Time Magazine."

Time Magazine had solicited nominations of places from their international network of correspondents to compile the list of the World's Greatest Places 2022. While Kerala has been named Ecotourism hot spot, Ahmedabad has been tagged as a city of higher learning. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TIME (@time)

Some of the other extraordinary destinations listed in TIME's List of World's Greatest Places of 2022 include the Arctic, Nairobi, Doha, Seoul, Great Barrier Reef, Ras Al Khaimah in UAE, Galápagos Islands in Ecuador, Hwange National Park, in Zimbabwe, Spain's Valencia, Trans Bhutan Trail, International Space Station, Bali, Indonesia, Rapa Nui in Chile, Kyushu Island in Japan, Istanbul, Toronto and Kigali in Rwanda.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TIME (@time)

Ahmedabad on Time's List of World's Greatest Places 2022 

Time's World's Greatest Places 2022 List described Ahmedabad, India’s first UNESCO World Heritage City, as a city that boasts of both ancient landmarks and contemporary innovations that make it a mecca for cultural tourism including the serene Gandhi Ashram on the banks of the Sabarmati River and Navratri, the vibrant nine-day celebration. The city is also known as Gujarat's Science City with an entertainment center and theme park.

Kerala on Time's List of World's Greatest Places 2022 

Kerala has been described as one of India’s most beautiful states with spectacular beaches, lush backwaters, temples and palaces. Time Magazine stated in its description that the state is known as “God’s own country” for good reason.

Kerala is also known for its tranquil ayurvedic retreat that offers various yogic practices and ayurvedic treatments. The state is also boosting motor-home tourism in India this year. 

World's Greatest Places 2022: Check Full List

World's Greatest Places 2022

Country

Ras Al Khaimah

 

UAE

Park City

Utah, USA

Galápagos Islands

 

Equador

Dolni Morava

 Czech Republic

Seoul

South Korea

Great Barrier Reef

Australia

Doha

Qatar

Detroit

USA

Kerala

India

The Arctic

The Arctic

Ahmedabad

India

Nairobi

Kenya

València

Spain

Queenstown

New Zealand

Hwange National Park

Zimbabwe

Historic Silk Road Sites

Uzbekistan

São Paulo

Brazil

Trans Bhutan Trail

Bhutan

Devon

England

Bali

Indonesia

 International Space Station

Outer Space

Kyushu Island

Japan

Rapa Nui

Chile

Salta

Argentina

Portree

Scotland

Tofino

British Columbia

Boracay

Philippines

Madeira

Portugal

Franschhoek

South Africa

Miami

USA

El Chaltén

Argentina

Bogotá

Colombia

Alentejo

Portugal

 Lower Zambezi National Park

Zambia

Kaunas

Lithuania

Setouchi Islands

Japan

Calabria

Italy

San Francisco

US

San Francisco

Sweden

Copenhagen

Denmark

Marseilles

France

Thessaloniki

Greece

Istanbul

Turkey

Ilulissat

Greenland

Jamaica

Jamaica

Fremantle

Australia

Toronto

Canada

Kigali

Rwanda

Riviera Nayarit

Mexico

Portland

Ore

