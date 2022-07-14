World’s Greatest Places of 2022: Ahmedabad, Kerala on Times List of World's Greatest Places 2022

World’s Greatest Places of 2022: Ahmedabad and Kerala have been featured on TIME Magazine's List of World's Greatest Places of 2022. The two major tourist destinations in India have been listed among the top 50 extraordinary destinations to explore in the world.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted saying, "Matter of immense pride for every Indian, especially the people of Gujarat that India’s first UNESCO World Heritage City, Ahmedabad has now been included in the list of "World's 50 Greatest Places of 2022" by Time Magazine."

Time Magazine had solicited nominations of places from their international network of correspondents to compile the list of the World's Greatest Places 2022. While Kerala has been named Ecotourism hot spot, Ahmedabad has been tagged as a city of higher learning.

Some of the other extraordinary destinations listed in TIME's List of World's Greatest Places of 2022 include the Arctic, Nairobi, Doha, Seoul, Great Barrier Reef, Ras Al Khaimah in UAE, Galápagos Islands in Ecuador, Hwange National Park, in Zimbabwe, Spain's Valencia, Trans Bhutan Trail, International Space Station, Bali, Indonesia, Rapa Nui in Chile, Kyushu Island in Japan, Istanbul, Toronto and Kigali in Rwanda.

Ahmedabad on Time's List of World's Greatest Places 2022

Time's World's Greatest Places 2022 List described Ahmedabad, India’s first UNESCO World Heritage City, as a city that boasts of both ancient landmarks and contemporary innovations that make it a mecca for cultural tourism including the serene Gandhi Ashram on the banks of the Sabarmati River and Navratri, the vibrant nine-day celebration. The city is also known as Gujarat's Science City with an entertainment center and theme park.

Kerala on Time's List of World's Greatest Places 2022

Kerala has been described as one of India’s most beautiful states with spectacular beaches, lush backwaters, temples and palaces. Time Magazine stated in its description that the state is known as “God’s own country” for good reason.

Kerala is also known for its tranquil ayurvedic retreat that offers various yogic practices and ayurvedic treatments. The state is also boosting motor-home tourism in India this year.

World's Greatest Places 2022: Check Full List

World's Greatest Places 2022 Country Ras Al Khaimah UAE Park City Utah, USA Galápagos Islands Equador Dolni Morava Czech Republic Seoul South Korea Great Barrier Reef Australia Doha Qatar Detroit USA Kerala India The Arctic The Arctic Ahmedabad India Nairobi Kenya València Spain Queenstown New Zealand Hwange National Park Zimbabwe Historic Silk Road Sites Uzbekistan São Paulo Brazil Trans Bhutan Trail Bhutan Devon England Bali Indonesia International Space Station Outer Space Kyushu Island Japan Rapa Nui Chile Salta Argentina Portree Scotland Tofino British Columbia Boracay Philippines Madeira Portugal Franschhoek South Africa Miami USA El Chaltén Argentina Bogotá Colombia Alentejo Portugal Lower Zambezi National Park Zambia Kaunas Lithuania Setouchi Islands Japan Calabria Italy San Francisco US San Francisco Sweden Copenhagen Denmark Marseilles France Thessaloniki Greece Istanbul Turkey Ilulissat Greenland Jamaica Jamaica Fremantle Australia Toronto Canada Kigali Rwanda Riviera Nayarit Mexico Portland Ore

