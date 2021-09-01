World's highest motorable road at 18,600 ft opens in Ladakh – All you need to know

World’s highest motorable road connecting Leh to the Pangong Lake was inaugurated on August 31, 2021, by Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. The road constructed by the Indian Army has been termed as a strategically important road. The road stretches through the Kela Pass at an altitude of 18,600 feet. Till now, the Khardung La Pass at 18,380 feet was the highest motorable pass in the world.

Ladakh MP Jamyang shared a video of the inauguration ceremony through his official Twitter handle. He inaugurated the road in the presence of Lt. Gen. PGK Menon General Officer Commanding 14th Corp, Stanzin Chosphel Executive Councilor, Tashi Namgyal Yakzee Executive Councilor, Lama Konchok Tsephel Councilor of LAHDC Leh, Chairman BDC Durbuk Block, Village heads, and the villagers.

A strategically important road connecting Leh to Pangong via Kela pass at the altitude of 18600ft. constructed by 58 Engineer Regiment of Indian Army was inaugrated by @jtnladakh in presence of Lt. Gen. @MenonPgk GoC 14th Corp, @yakzee_tashi, @StanChosphel.@firefurycorps @adgpi pic.twitter.com/lOrgnsuOB4 — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@jtnladakh) August 31, 2021

World's highest motorable road opened in Ladakh at 18,600 ft

MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal inaugurated the world’s highest motorable road that will connect Leh to the Pangong Lak. The road stretches through the Kela Pass at 18,600 feet. The road will be open to the general public.

Constructed by 58 Engineer Regiment at Kela Top

The road has been constructed at Kela Top at a height of 18,600 feet by the 58 Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army who connected the road within two months. The road reflects the seriousness of the Indian government towards the creation of border infrastructure especially roads and bridges, stated the Indian Army.

Reduces 41-km travel distance

The road will benefit the people of the Lalok region, tourists, and commuters. It the reduces 41-km travel distance from Leh (Zingral to Tangtse) to reach Pangong Lake. The road connects Lchagri Gyamtso Lake and Tharuk village.

Strategically important road in Ladakh

The world’s highest motorable road in Ladakh at 18.600 ft is a strategically important road that will aid in boosting the socio-economic status of local residents, especially the people of the Lalok region. The road will facilitate tourism.

The road will connect tourists to places with snow sport activities, lakes, nomadic livestock, and rare medicinal plants.