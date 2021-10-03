World's largest khadi national flag inaugurated in Leh: 7 Things you need to know!

The world's largest national flag made of Khadi was inaugurated in Leh in the union territory of Ladakh on October 2, 2021. Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur inaugurated the national flag on the 152nd birth anniversary of the "father of the nation" Mahatma Gandhi, who gifted Khadi, the most eco-friendly fabric to the world.

The Monumental Khadi National Flag was prepared by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). It is about 225 feet long and 150 feet wide and weighs over 1,400 kg.

Khadi and Village Industries Commission Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said, "This national flag is the world's largest flag made of Khadi. Its length is 225 ft, width 150 ft, and weighs 1400 kg. The flag covers a 37,500 sq ft area. It took 49 days to complete this flag."

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted a video of it saying, "It is a moment of great pride that on Gandhi ji's Jayanti, the world's largest Khadi Tiranga is unveiled in Leh, Ladakh. I salute this gesture which commemorates Bapu's memory, promotes Indian artisans and also honours the nation."

World's largest khadi national flag: 7 Things you need to know!

1. The world's largest khadi national flag measures 225 feet long, 150 feet wide and weighs around 1400 kg.

2. The making of the monumental National Flag took nearly 3500 man hours of additional work for Khadi artisans and allied workers.

3. It was created using 4600 meters of hand-spun, hand-woven Khadi cotton bunting, which covers a total area of 33,750 square feet.

4. The Ashok Chakra in the national flag measures a diameter of 30 feet.

5. It took 70 Khadi artisans 49 days to prepare the national flag.

6. The flag was carried to a hilltop in main Leh city, about 2000 feet above the ground level by around 150 troops of the Indian Army. It took them about 2 hours to reach the top.

7. The flag is displayed on a frame prepared by the Indian Army to ensure that it does not touch the ground.

The heritage artisanal craft of Khadi, brought the nation together in saluting the world’s largest National Flag, made of Khadi cotton fabric on 2nd October at Leh. It was unveiled by Hon’ble L.G of Ladakh, Shri RK Mathur. See full coverage at: https://t.co/tGlgmiX1cE pic.twitter.com/8HCGka3RP0 — Ministry of MSME (@minmsme) October 2, 2021

Significance The world's largest khadi national flag was prepared and conceptualized by KVIC to celebrate “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the 75 years of Independence. The flag was handed over to the Indian Army as handling and displaying it required utmost care and precision. After the national flag was successfully displayed on the hilltop by the army, ALH Helicopters carried a flypast and showered flower petals over the national flag.

