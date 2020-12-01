World’s smallest memory device created

Researchers have created the world’s smallest memory device yet. This development may lead to the creation of faster, smaller and more energy-efficient electronic chips for consumer electronics and brain-inspired computing.

The researchers also discovered the physics that unlocks dense memory storage capabilities for these tiny devices. The research was published recently in a journal called ‘Nature Nanotechnology’. The researchers belong to the University of Texas at Austin.

Key Highlights

•The scientists have reduced the size of the thinnest memory storage device by shrinking the cross-section area down to just one single square nanometre.

•As per the researchers, finding physics that packs dense memory storage capability into these devices enabled them to make the device much smaller.

•They said that the ultrasmall holes in the material helped in unlocking the high-density memory storage capability.

•The researchers used the compound molybdenum disulfide, also known as MoS2, as the primary nanomaterial in their study.

•They believe that the discovery could apply to hundreds of related atomically thin materials as well.

Benefits

•The researchers stated that smaller processors enable manufacturers to make more compact computers and phones.

•They added saying that reducing the size of the chips also decreases their energy demands and increases capacity.

•This means that faster and smarter devices take less power to operate.

Background

The original device, called “atomristor" by the researchers was at the time the thinnest memory storage device ever recorded, with a single atomic layer of thickness.