Y-Break App to be launched by AYUSH Ministry on September 1 – All you need to know
Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced that the Y-Break App will be launched on September 1, 2021. Read to know what is Y-Break App?
Y-Break App: The Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on August 29, 2021, announced that the Y-Break App will be launched on September 1, 2021, from Vigyan Bhawan to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Y-Break App is a 5-minute yoga protocol for office goers. The launch of the Y-Break App has been termed as one of the most important activities by the Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, and Homoeopathy).
On August 29, 2021, the Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had announced a series of week-long activities and campaigns by the Ministry of AYUSH starting from August 30 to September 5, 2021, to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The AYUSH week had begun with a national webinar on ‘Surviving the storm through Ayush Shelter’ for AYUSH students.
What is Y-Break App?
Y-Break App is a 5-minute yoga protocol for office goers. The app will be launched by Ministry of AYUSH on September 1, 2021, from Vigyan Bhawan as a part of series of week-long activities and campaigns to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
How will Y-Break App benefit?
The Y-Break App, also known as the Yoga-Break Protocol for the office goers includes Asanas, Pranayam, and Dhyan.
The Y-Break App aims at benefiting all office goers including government and private sector employees. The App is built to help people de-stress, refresh, and re-focus with increased immunity at their workplaces.
Who has developed Y-Break App?
The MDNIY (Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga) has developed the Y-Break App for mobiles. Through the app, one can access yoga and meditation activities anywhere in 5 minutes.
Yoga-Break Protocol has been developed by experts to help office goers get de-stressed, refreshed & re-focused at workplaces by practicing a set of yoga poses within 5 minutes.
Watch this space as we have big things lined up!#YogaAtWork #AmritMahotsav #AyushAtAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/JxtDvNw9n4
AYUSH Week: Activities and campaigns by AYUSH Ministry
In addition to the Y-Break App launch, the ministry has also announced that the following activities and campaigns will be launched during the AYUSH week from August 30 to September 5, 2021:
August 30: National webinar on ‘Surviving the storm through Ayush Shelter’ for AYUSH students,
August 31: Cultivation of medicinal plants on 75,000 hectares of land to benefit farmers,
September 1: Launch of Y-Break App
September 2: Distribution of AYUSH prophylactic medicines with a special focus on the above 60 years age group,
September 3: Providing saplings of medicinal plants to 75 lakh families during the year under the ‘AyushAapkeDwar’ programme to promote the plantation of medicinal plants in kitchen gardens.
September 4: Series of sensitization lectures and distribution of IEC material to school and college students,
September 5: Webinar on Y-break application
