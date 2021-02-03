Yudh Abhyas: Indo-US joint military exercise to begin on February 8 in Rajasthan

The 16th edition of ‘Yudh Abhyas’, India-US joint military exercise, will be held in Rajasthan between February 8 and 21, 2021. The drill has come days after the air forces of France and India held a 5-day joint exercise in Rajasthan in January 2021.

According to Defence Spokesperson, Lt Col Amitabh Sharma, as part of the military to military exchange programmes, the army troops of the United States will be arriving in India on February 5 for the joint military exercise with the troops of the Indian army.

The spokesperson also informed that the bilateral training exercise will be held at the Foreign Training Node at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges. The exercise between the two nations is being conducted despite the pandemic, which indicates the strength of bilateral relations and also conveys a geo-strategic message to the environment.

Objective:

The joint military exercise near the India-Pakistan border aims at enhancing the interoperability and cooperation between the two armies. It will also be focusing on counter-terrorism operations under the United Nations mandate.

Representation of Indian and US army:

• The Indian Army in ‘Yudh Abhyas’ will be represented by the 11th battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, who are part of the South Western Command.

• The United States Army delegation will be represented by the 2nd battalion troops, 3rd Infantry Regiment of 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, along with the respective brigade headquarters.

Why the exercise with US Army is significant?

According to the Defence Spokesperson, the exercise with the United States Army is significant in terms of the security challenges that are faced by both India and the US in the backdrop of global terrorism.

It will enhance the level of defence cooperation between the armies which will foster bilateral relations between both countries. The military exercise will also reiterate India’s role as a key partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

The exercise at this time will also be significant in the backdrop of recent developments on the Northern borders. The military exercise between two powerful nations will convey their strategic postures as well as an enhanced upward trajectory in India-US relations.