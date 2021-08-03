First-ever Zika Virus case reported in Maharashtra, Centre rushes a high-level medical team

First Zika virus case in Maharashtra: Maharashtra reported its first-ever Zika virus case on August 1, 2021 after a 50-year-old woman from Belsar village in Purandar tehsil (Pune) was diagnosed with the infection.

The woman was diagnosed with Zika virus and also Chikungunya on July 30. The Union Health Ministry rushed a high-level multidisciplinary team on August 2nd to monitor the situation in the state, support in the management of Zika cases and recommend necessary public health interventions.

Centre's high-level medical team

The centre's medical team comprises an entomologist from National Institute of Malaria Research and a gynecologist from Lady Hardinge Medical College in Delhi. The expert team will assess the implementation of Health Ministry's 'Action Plan for Zika Management'.

Zika virus in Maharashtra: All you need to know!

•A 50-year-old woman from the Purandar area in Pune district had tested positive for Zika virus. The woman has reportedly recovered from the infection.

•Several cases of fever were reported from a village in Purandar early last month, according to the state health department. Three samples sent for testing to Pune tested positive for chikungunya.

•Overall, 25 cases of chikungunya, three cases of dengue and one Zika virus were reported after more tests were conducted in the village.

•The Maharashtra health department immediately sent a quick response team to the area to educate the local residents about the precautions they should take.

Zika virus in India Prior to this, Kerala is the only state that has reported Zika virus cases this year. The state reportedly has recorded over 60 cases of the virus infection. Kerala is also witnessing an alarming surge in COVID-19 infections.

What is Zika Virus?

Zika virus is a virus infection that is transmitted by mosquitoes, which mostly causes asymptomatic or mild infection including fever and rash in humans. It was originally identified in Africa and later in other tropical regions, including South America.

How does Zika virus spread?

The Zika virus is spread by the Aedes mosquito, which also causes dengue and chikungunya.

What are the common symptoms of Zika virus?

Common symptoms of the Zika virus include fever, rash, red eyes, body ache, joint and muscle pain, conjunctivitis, headache and malaise.

Zika- a virus of grave concern?

Medical experts have expressed "grave concern" over the rise in the number of Zika virus cases. They are concerned that like coronavirus, the Zika virus may also have unknown variants and have urged health authorities to increase testing to identify and immediately isolate infections.