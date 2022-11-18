13 Interesting Facts About India’s First Privately built Rocket, Vikram-S

The nation's first rocket made by a private company was launched by the Indian Space Research Organization. The first launch of the private rocket Vikram-suborbital (VKS) will take place from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, according to Dr. Jitendra Singh, the Union minister of state (independent charge), for science, technology, atomic energy, and space.

A family of small-lift launch vehicles called the Vikram is being created by the Indian startup aerospace company Skyroot Aerospace. Let's take an initiative about India’s first Privately-Built Rocket Vikram-S Launch:

Vikram Sarabhai, who is regarded as the founder of India's space program, is honored by having the rocket bear his name.

The mission, dubbed "Prarambh" (the beginning), would transport three payloads made by the Armenian BazoomQ Space Research Lab, Chennai-based Space Kids, and Andhra Pradesh-based N Space Tech India, according to a statement from Skyroot Aerospace.

The launch of the rocket would signal the entry of the private sector into the nation's space industry. The rocket was developed by four-year-old startup Skyroot Aerospace. In 2020, the Center allowed private players access to the space industry.

After launch, Vikram-S will ascend to an altitude of 81 km before splashing down in less than five minutes. The launch vehicle bears Vikram Sarabhai's name, who founded India's space program.

In less than 72 hours, Vikram rockets could be assembled and launched.

According to the news agency PTI, the rocket is among the first fully composite rockets in the world with solid 3-D printed thrusters for spin stability of the launch vehicle.

The rocket launch is anticipated to show off the flight-proving Vikram series avionics systems, including telemetry, a GPS, an onboard camera, data acquisition, and power systems.

Up to this point, 526 crores have been raised for Skyroot Aerospace. The company is working toward a time when "space becomes part of us" and aims to "open space for all."

Dr. Pawan K. Goenka, the chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Center (IN-SPACE), described this as a "major milestone" and noted that 150 private players have already submitted applications to participate in the launch vehicle, satellite, payload, and ground station markets.

This public interest project is an initiative to promote further such projects with a commercial angle.

The mission would reportedly be launched from the propulsion facility where ISRO used sounding rockets. This small rocket will be used tomorrow in place of those large ones, an official told PTI. "This center, where sounding rockets were used by ISRO.

The payloads are anticipated to be placed in a 500 km low inclination orbit by the Vikram-S launch vehicle. According to the manufacturer, the technology architecture of the Vikram launch vehicle offers special capabilities like multi-orbit insertion and interplanetary missions, as well as customized, dedicated, and ride-share options that can be used to meet a variety of small satellite customers' needs.