The official list of 2030 World Cup stadium locations includes 23 venues across three continents which are Europe, Africa, and South America and six different countries.

The tournament will mark its inaugural matches from Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay. But the core schedule centres on Spain, Morocco, and Portugal stadiums.

FIFA organising committee has revealed that the 23 finalised stadiums for the 2030th edition of the World Cup will feature four newly built stadiums and eleven futuristic venues that are undergoing major renovations.

Let’s read more about where the next FIFA World Cup will take place along with the deadlines surrounding the finalisation.

What are the 2030 World Cup Stadium Locations?

A majority of the tournament's matches will happen in the Mediterranean region. The three primary host continents have shortlisted 23 candidate venues.