2030 World Cup Stadium Locations: Complete Venue List, Host Cities, and Renovation Timelines
FIFA’s historic centenary tournament introduces an expansive multi-continental layout. This definitive roadmap outlines the proposed 2030 World Cup stadium locations across Spain, Morocco, and Portugal, identifying major infrastructure expansions, brand-new futuristic builds, and venues facing tight regulatory caps.
Key Points
- The 2030 World Cup will span 3 continents and 6 countries, with core matches in Spain, Morocco, and Portugal.
- 23 venues include 4 newly built stadiums and 11 undergoing major renovations for 2030.
- The final stadium selection deadline is late December 2026, with some venues facing renovation challenges.
The official list of 2030 World Cup stadium locations includes 23 venues across three continents which are Europe, Africa, and South America and six different countries.
The tournament will mark its inaugural matches from Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay. But the core schedule centres on Spain, Morocco, and Portugal stadiums.
FIFA organising committee has revealed that the 23 finalised stadiums for the 2030th edition of the World Cup will feature four newly built stadiums and eleven futuristic venues that are undergoing major renovations.
Let’s read more about where the next FIFA World Cup will take place along with the deadlines surrounding the finalisation.
What are the 2030 World Cup Stadium Locations?
A majority of the tournament's matches will happen in the Mediterranean region. The three primary host continents have shortlisted 23 candidate venues.
But some stadium locations are still awaiting final confirmation from the FIFA governing body.
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FIFA 2030 Host Countries
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No. of Proposed Venues
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Major Stadium Highlights
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Spain
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11 Venues
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Camp Nou (Barcelona)
Santiago Bernabéu (Madrid)
La Cartuja (Seville)
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Morocco
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6 Venues
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Grand Stade Hassan II (Casablanca)
Ibn Batouta Stadium (Tangier)
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Portugal
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3 Venues
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Estádio da Luz (Lisbon)
Estádio do Dragão (Porto)
Note: Locations like Madrid and Lisbon are fully confirmed. A few venues like Valencia's Nou Mestalla and Vigo's Balaídos Stadium still need final approval.
🇪🇸🇵🇹🇲🇦 TOP STADIUMS at 2030 World Cup (3/3)— StadiumDB.com (@StadiumDB) July 5, 2026
🔗 https://t.co/sc3F1uK5pp
FC Porto’s Estádio do Dragão, a 50,033-seat arena built for Euro 2004, will bring one of Portugal’s most recognizable modern stadiums to the 2030 World Cup.
Rabat’s rebuilt Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium… pic.twitter.com/9Wa0VSe765
Which Stadium will host the 2030 FIFA Final Match?
There’s anticipation around Madrid or Casablanca being the location for the FIFA World Cup 2030 final match.
Morocco is building a brand new arena called the Grand Stade Hassan II in a tent roof like design. It will be capable of hosting 115000 spectators at once according to the current plan and will be known as the largest football stadium in the world.
Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu meanwhile has completed a futuristic upgrade. It now features a fully retractable roof and a pitch that can be lowered underground into storage slots.
Barcelona's famous Camp Nou renovation is well underway at the same time. This €1.5 billion project will expand the stadium to 105,000 seats which would make it the biggest stadium in Europe.
The only problem is that the time is running thin for some host cities.
FIFA requires all group stage stadiums to have at least 40,000 seats. Vigo's Balaídos Stadium needs a major expansion to hit this goal. The construction on Valencia's long delayed Nou Mestalla only restarted in early 2025.
The final and official selection deadline is coming up in late December 2026 and these cities are working hard to finish their upgrades on time to qualify as the 2030 World Cup Stadium locations.
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