4-day work week countries: The countries are adopting four-day work week at a rapid rate as they have both employee-employer benefits. The results of several pilot programmes across the world have underscored promising results such as increased productivity, better work-life balance, fewer sick leaves, heightened morale and low childcare expenses.

Additionally, a reduction in healthcare premiums for employers, low operational costs and positive environmental impacts have been registered. A shorter work week also helps people in maintaining a healthy balance between work and life.

List of 4-day work week countries

Belgium is the latest country to opt for a 4-day work week.

Belgium is the latest country to join the league of nations that offer four day work week to its workers. In order to maintain a work-life balance, the employees in the country will now be entitled to a four-day work week.

The employees, however, need to maintain a 38-hour working week, meaning that they would have to work longer for each of the four days to get an additional day off.

Earlier, the government announced that the federal civil servants will no longer have to answer calls or emails from their bosses outside their working hours. With this employee-empowerment announcement, around 65,000 government employees were entitled to the right to disconnect without fear of reprisal.

UAE became the first nation to adopt a four-day work week.

The United Arab Emirates is the first nation in the world to have adopted a four-day work week. UAE in 2022 announced that all the government entities in the country will now operate for four-and-a-half days per week, with the weekend starting midday Friday and lasting through Sunday. The country has a full day work week from Monday to Thursday (7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ) and half-day on Friday (7:30 a.m. to noon).

Scotland reduced work hours by 20% to align itself with the four-day work week.

Scotland launched a four-day work week on a trial basis as promised during campaigning by the ruling party. The employees had their working hours reduced by 20% but do not suffer any losses in compensation.

A $13.8 million pilot program is sponsored by the Scottish National Party (SNP) to experiment with the abbreviated work week.

Also Read | List of top 10 happiest countries in the world

Spain announced a 32-hour work week for three years.

Similar to that of Scotland, Spain too announced a pilot four-day work week. The government has agreed to a 32-hour work week for three years without any cut in workers' compensation.

This is done to reduce employers' risk and the government will pay the difference in salary to the companies. The pilot program is conducted with an investment of about $60 million.

Japan to end their 'overwork death' culture.

Walking in the footsteps of Spain, Japan is considering implementing a four day work week. The decision is somewhat surprising as Japan has a hustle-porn work culture and people die due to overwork as they get little to no time for a vacation.

Earlier, Microsoft Japan started the “Work-Life Choice Challenge 2019 Summer" where the company gave its 2,300 employees the opportunity to “choose a variety of flexible work styles, according to the circumstances of work and life". At the end of the program, the company witnessed 40% more productivity.

Iceland witnessed a significant improvement in the work-life balance.

From 2015 to 2019, Iceland conducted a study on 2500 employees with 35 to 36 hours of work weeks without any pay cuts. The pilot project was carried out across an array of different types of workplaces to examine whether shortened work weeks lead to more productivity and a happier workforce.

The results were analyzed by Autonomy and the Association for Sustainability and Democracy. Due to the extremely positive results and a happier workforce, the trade unions demanded a reduction in work hours. Furthermore, around 90% of the employees in the country have either shifted to reduced hours or other accommodations, thereby making a significant improvement in the work-life balance.

New Zealand rolled out a year-long 4-day work week.

A multinational consumer goods company Unilever New Zealand rolled out a year-long four-day work week in December 2020 for its employees without a pay cut. The program yielded positive results on productivity and work-life balance.

Ireland to launch a six-month pilot programme in 2022.

A six-month pilot programme to test a four-day work week has been undertaken by the Four Day Week Ireland campaign. The scheme was officially launched in June 2021. With the ever-increasing demand for a shorter work week, the country hopes for positive results.

The United States is to consider a four-day work week soon.

The United States may soon join other nations to have adopted a shorter work week keeping in view both employee-employer benefits. The four-day work week bill has been introduced to Congress by Mark Takano.

A four-day work week in India.

Like other countries, the government is considering a shorter work week in India. However, the employees have to meet the minimum of 48 work hours per week criteria-- 12 hours a day. If implemented, the employees will face a reduction in take-home salary with a higher Provident Fund (PF).

Also Read | List of richest countries in the world 2022