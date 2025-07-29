5 Years of NEP 2020: A Look at Achievements and Initiatives

On this day five years ago, the Union Cabinet launched India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, replacing the previous National Policy on Education, 1986. Today, on 29 July 2025, NEP 2020 completed five years during which it significantly transformed India’s education system at all stages, right from Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) to higher education. To commemorate five years of NEP 2020, the Ministry of Education is organising the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam, 2025, on 29 July 2025 at the Bharat Mandapam. The NEP 2020 is the first education policy of the 21st century in India. It is focused on making education more experiential, integrated, multidisciplinary, and holistic. The NEP 2020, which is in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (SDG4), aims to make India a global knowledge superpower.

During a Parliament session in June 2024, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 unequivocally endorses and envisions a ‘substantial increase’ in public investment in education by both the Union and State Governments to reach 6 per cent of GDP. In this article, we will understand what National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is and the key achievements over the past five years. What is the National Education Policy 2020? The National Education Policy is a comprehensive framework that envisions an education system rooted in Indian ethos and is committed to revamping the education in India at all stages including early childhood care and education, school education, higher education, teacher education, and vocational education. The first National Education Policy was developed in 1964-66 and was introduced in 1968. The second policy was introduced in 1986. The National Education Policy on Education, 1986, which was in effect for 34 years, was replaced by NPE, 2020.

In January 2015, the first committee under former Cabinet Secretary T.S.R Subramanian was formed in to begin the consultation process for the New Education Policy. The second committee, chaired by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, submitted the draft NEP in 2019. After a comprehensive consultation process involving over two lakh gram panchayats, more six thousand blocks, six thousand Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), and 676 districts, the Union Cabinet approved the NEP 2020 on 29 July 2020. National Education Policy 2020: As NEP completes a year, PM Modi to address the nation and launch educational initiatives Key Achievements of NEP 2020 NEP 2020 has been instrumental in universalising the schooling from pre-primary to Grade 12, replacing the 10+2 curriculum with 5+3+3+4 structure, focusing on foundational literacy and numeracy, emphasising on mother language as the medium of instruction, providing flexibility to choose subjects across different streams, increasing Gross Enrolment Ration (GER) in higher education to 50 per cent by 2035, and boosting internationalisation of education, to name a few.

On the five year anniversary of NEP 2020, let us look at the key achievements: Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) NEP 2020 recognises that over 85 per cent of brain development happens before age six. Therefore, the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education launched a National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat) on 5th July 2021, for ensuring that every child in the country develops the ability to read with understanding and perform basic mathematical calculations by the end of grade 3. Initiative such as School Preparedness and Early Childhood Education (Vidya Pravesh), a 12-week play-based program, promotes school readiness in children entering grade 1. As on date, all States/UTs have implemented Vidya Pravesh from the year 2022-23.

Early Childhood Education Under the 5+3+3+4 structure of the NEP 2020, Balvatika system provides three years of pre-schooling for ages 3 to 5. Prior to the age 5, every child will move to a ‘preparatory class’ or ‘Balvatika’ (that is before class 1). Curriculum Reform NEP 2020 outlines four National Curriculum Frameworks (NCFs): NCF for Early Chilhoo Care and Education (NCFECCE), NCF for School Education (NCFSE), NCF for Teacher Education (NCFTE), and NCF for Adult Education (NCFAE). A primary framework for ECCE in India, the National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage (NCF-FS) launched in 20 October 2022 is the first ever integrated Curriculum Framework for children between ages 3-8 in India that contains guidelines for engaging Teacher-Learning Material (TLM) both for teachers and learners, teacher capacity building programme, assessment and pedagogical approaches to guide the nature of syllabus, textbooks and other resource materials.

Digital Learning PM e-VIDYA was launched by the department of school education and literacy on 17 May 2020 as a part of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Programme, which unifies all efforts related to digital/online/on-air education. One of the significant initiatives of PM eVidya is over 200 DTH channels to broadcast educational content related to classes 1 to 12. DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing) is a vital to India’s One Nation One Digital platform for education. DIKSHA stores e-books and e-contents with over 2.17 lakh e-content, 6,600 Energised textbooks in 36 languages (29 Indian languages and 7 foreign languages). The platform further supports QR-based textbooks, offers interactive lessons, teaching videos, assessments, and teacher training modules, including the flagship programme NISHTHA. Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) and Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) modules integrated via DIKSHA.

E-Jaadui Pitara app, launched on 20 February 2024, is an AI-powered, play-based learning for the foundational stage (ages 3 to 8). It is India’s first national learning-teaching material set developed under the NCF-FS. It contains 1,000+ stories, songs, riddles, and AI bots. Teacher Training So far over 42 lakh elementary teachers have been trained under the NISHTHA (National Initiative for School Heads' and Teachers' Holistic Advancement) teacher training programme. Key achievements also include the introduction of a 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP). To this purpose, 41 Central/State University/Institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government colleges have been recognised from the 2023-24 academic session. Further, the NEP mandates 50 hours per year for Continuous Professional Development (CPD) activities to enhance teachers’ skills and knowledge.

Language Inclusion NEP 2020 emphasises on the promotion of Indian languages thus encouraging inclusive, multilingual learning. NEP recommends teaching in mother tongue till at least grade 5 and ideally up to grade 8. ‘Language of India’ initiative explores learning diverse Indian languages. Further, Indian Sign Language (ISL) has been formally introduced as a subject at the secondary level. More than 1,000 ISL videos and talking books across 46 subjects have been developed and made accessible. Higher Education The Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) has on boarded 2,469 institutions, issuing over 32 crore IDs, with 2.36 crore unique APAAR IDs already seeded with credits. The introduction of multiple entry and exit options across 153 universities, while biannual admissions, approved by the UGC, are driving India closer to its 50% Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) target by 2035.

Vocational Training NEP emphasises the integration of vocational education into general education. Under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 2022- 23), Schools, Higher education Institutions, Colleges, Universities, institutions of national repute etc., have been onboarded as Skill Hubs. Today, there are close to 1000 Skill Hubs with 1 lakh candidates enrolled in them. Further, NCFs also promote Vocational Education as a subject from grade 6 onwards. Internationalisation NEP 2020 promotes academic collaboration of Indian institutions with foreign higher educational institutions for offering twinning, Joint Degree and Dual programmes as well facilitate student exchange program. Under NEP 2020, credits earned in foreign universities can be recognised by Indian institutions. NEP 2020 also enables admission of international students in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Increased Funding and Initiatives NEP envisages 50% Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) target by 2035. To this purpose, the government is focusing on launching initiatives in alignment with NEP 2020 vision. The PM VidyaLakshmi Scheme, launched in November 2024, aims to enhance access to higher education through collateral-free loans for students enrolled in India’s top 860 institutions. With a budget of ₹3,600 crore from FY 2024–25 to 2030–31, it is set to benefit over 22 lakh students annually and support an additional 7 lakh students. In School Education, PM SHRI (PM Schools for Rising India) was launched on 7 September 2022 for upgradation of schools. PM Poshan Shakti Nirman Yojna has also been aligned with the recommendation of NEP 2020. In Higher Education, various initiatives such as National Credit Framework (NCrF), National Higher Education Qualification Framework, Academic Bank of Credit (ABC), etc., have been introduced. So far, 1667 Universities/INIs/HEIs are onboard ABC portal and 2.75 crore students registered. NEP aims to transition All Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) into multidisciplinary universities by 2040.