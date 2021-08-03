9 Indian Athletes who turned out to be amazing coaches in life

There are a few known names in sports that have served the country even after they retired. Yes we are talking bout the few sportsmen who turned into phenomenal coaches and passed on their talent to those who needed and deserved it. These are the Dronacharyas who trained their Arjunas to target the bulls eye.

Athletes who turned out to be the best coaches:

Pullela Gopichand:

He was the Indian Badminton champion and is doing his bit by coaching the students of his academy and training them to be the best Badminton players India has ever had. The recent products of his academy are Saina Nehwala nd PV Sindhu who have become the only medalists from India. Others that are there are HS Prannoy and P Kashyap along with K Srikhath.

Syed Abdul Rahim: Syed Rahim is one of the first players of India who can be called a coach. He is known for his coaching more than his playing days. He was the one who guided the Indian football to the Olympics and qualification for the World Cup during the 1950s. He is the architect of the Indian Football all in all.

Satpal Singh

Satpal Singh was a wrestler from India who won a gold medal in 1982. It turned him into an overnight star in India and the world. He later began a training center in Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi to provide proper facilities and nutrition for budding wrestlers. The two known products of his academy are Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt.

Balkrishnan Singh

He was the Hockey Champion who won the Gold at the Olympics 1956. He returned as a coach with a Gold Medal along with his team two decades after his historic win. He was the head coach of the gold-winning team in 2008 and Balakrishna went to Australia in 1965 to coach the women's national contingent.

He was the first coach to experiment with the concept of total hockey in India which was later used in the Barcelona Olympics.

Joydeep Karmakar:

He is one of the best shooters India has ever produced. He won more than 80 national and international games and has many medals to his name. He is an Arjuna Award winner and has an academy in Kolkata run by him since 2015.

He trains various shooters and aspirants specially in rifle shooting. Mehuli Ghosh, a Youth Olympic Silver medalist from India is a product of Joydeep's training.

Om Nambiar:

He is a well known name as he trained none other than PT Usha. Om Nambiar was an Air Force Sergeant who turned athletics coach during the days he spent at Kannur Sports Hostel.

He was interested in sports from his college days and after retiring from there he completed his coaching diploma and began a career with the Kerala Sports Council. There he was made incharge of scouting and honing the youngsters like PT Usha. He was awarded a Padma Shri later by the Government of India for his efforts.

R Achrekar:

Who does not know Sachin Tendulkar's coach? It would be a pity who did not get to hear the name of the man who moulded the God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar. Ramakant Achrekar was the first name Sachin thanked in his farewell speech.

Achrekar was a cricket genius himself. His career as a player was not as fame providing as his coaching was. He played for SBI in first class cricket.

His students include Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli and Ramesh Powar too. He was honoured with Dronacharya award in 1990 and has also received Padma Shri from GOI.

Baldev Singh:

He has been the coach of players like Sandeep Singh, Rani Rampal and Hrpal Singh. He has also been the Dronacharya Awardee in the past. He also produced more than 80 international hockey players in his academy and in Shahbad Academy in Haryana where he coached for almost 23 years.

Gurbaksh Singh Sandhu:

He has been the main man of boxing for the last many years. He however could never play for India internationally. He attained the boxing coaching diploma and joined the National Institute of Sports to hone his coaching skills. Vijender Singh, his student won a Bronze medal to prove his coach's mettle years later.

