GK Quiz on Olympics Hockey

Olympics is the sports event that is awaited by every sportsman his entire life. It is a global sports event where players win medals for life. Take the following quiz below regarding the Tokyo Olympics this year and other events specifically related to hockey.

Which country has won the highest number of Olympic medals till date?

China Japan USA Britain

Ans. c

Explanation: USA has won the maximum medals in Olympics including all the sports so far. The number of medals till last year's Olympics was 2523.

Which year did the torch burning relay start in the Olympics?

1932 1936 1940 1962

Ans.b

Explanation: The torch relay started for the first time in the Berlin Games in 1936.

In which of the following years has India won the gold in Hockey in Olympic games?

1928 1932 1936 All of the above

Ans. d

Explanation: India has won a gold in hockey in all the above mentioned years.

Which of the following statements is true about Indian Olympic Hockey performance?

i) India has never won a bronze medal in hockey

ii) India has won eight gold medals in hockey uptil now

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: India has won eight gold medals, one silver medal and 2 bronze medals in Hockey at the Olympic games till now.

Which medal did Mary Kom win in the London Olympics 2012?

Gold Silver Bronze None

Ans. c

Explanation: MC Mary Kom won a bronze medal in London Olympics 2012.

Who is the current captain of the India Hockey team (Men)?

Manpreet Singh KD Singh Bharat Chetri PR Sreejesh

Ans. a

Explanation: Manpreet Singh, a midfielder has been named the captain of India Hockey Team.

Which of the following athletes wore a parachute while flying to 1960 Olympics?

Muhammed Ali Dhyan Chand Mike Tyson None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: Muhammed Ali wore a parachute to the 1960 Olympics in Rome.

Tarundeep Rai: Know his age, career, medals, family and retirement plans- Complete Biography