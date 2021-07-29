GK Quiz on Olympics Hockey
Olympics is the sports event that is awaited by every sportsman his entire life. It is a global sports event where players win medals for life. Take the following quiz below regarding the Tokyo Olympics this year and other events specifically related to hockey.
- Which country has won the highest number of Olympic medals till date?
- China
- Japan
- USA
- Britain
Ans. c
Explanation: USA has won the maximum medals in Olympics including all the sports so far. The number of medals till last year's Olympics was 2523.
- Which year did the torch burning relay start in the Olympics?
- 1932
- 1936
- 1940
- 1962
Ans.b
Explanation: The torch relay started for the first time in the Berlin Games in 1936.
- In which of the following years has India won the gold in Hockey in Olympic games?
- 1928
- 1932
- 1936
- All of the above
Ans. d
Explanation: India has won a gold in hockey in all the above mentioned years.
- Which of the following statements is true about Indian Olympic Hockey performance?
i) India has never won a bronze medal in hockey
ii) India has won eight gold medals in hockey uptil now
- Only i
- Only ii
- Both i and ii
- None of the above
Ans. b
Explanation: India has won eight gold medals, one silver medal and 2 bronze medals in Hockey at the Olympic games till now.
- Which medal did Mary Kom win in the London Olympics 2012?
- Gold
- Silver
- Bronze
- None
Ans. c
Explanation: MC Mary Kom won a bronze medal in London Olympics 2012.
- Who is the current captain of the India Hockey team (Men)?
- Manpreet Singh
- KD Singh
- Bharat Chetri
- PR Sreejesh
Ans. a
Explanation: Manpreet Singh, a midfielder has been named the captain of India Hockey Team.
- Which of the following athletes wore a parachute while flying to 1960 Olympics?
- Muhammed Ali
- Dhyan Chand
- Mike Tyson
- None of the above
Ans. a
Explanation: Muhammed Ali wore a parachute to the 1960 Olympics in Rome.
