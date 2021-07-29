Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

GK Quiz on Olympics Hockey

The Olympics are taking place this year that is in 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. The Indian Hockey team has been a good performer this year.Take a look at the GK Questions based on India's history at Olympics this year and previous years.
Created On: Jul 29, 2021 04:00 IST
Modified On: Jul 30, 2021 18:24 IST
Olympics is the sports event that is awaited by every sportsman his entire life. It is a global sports event where players win medals for life. Take the following quiz below regarding the Tokyo Olympics this year and other events specifically related to hockey. 

  1. Which country has won the highest number of Olympic medals till date?
  1. China
  2. Japan
  3. USA
  4. Britain

Ans. c

Explanation: USA has won the maximum medals in Olympics including all the sports so far. The number of medals till last year's Olympics was 2523. 

  1. Which year did the torch burning relay start in the Olympics?
  1. 1932
  2. 1936
  3. 1940
  4. 1962

Ans.b

Explanation: The torch relay started for the first time in the Berlin Games in 1936. 

  1. In which of the following years has India won the gold in Hockey in Olympic games?
  1. 1928
  2. 1932
  3. 1936
  4. All of the above 

Ans. d

Explanation: India has won a gold in hockey in all the above mentioned years. 

  1. Which of the following statements is true about Indian Olympic Hockey performance?

i) India has never won a bronze medal in hockey

ii) India has won eight gold medals in hockey uptil now

  1. Only i
  2. Only ii 
  3. Both i and ii
  4. None of the above 

Ans. b

Explanation: India has won eight gold medals, one silver medal and 2 bronze medals in Hockey at the Olympic games till now. 

  1. Which medal did Mary Kom win in the London Olympics 2012?
  1. Gold
  2. Silver
  3. Bronze
  4. None 

Ans. c

Explanation: MC Mary Kom won a bronze medal in London Olympics 2012. 

  1. Who is the current captain of the India Hockey team (Men)?
  1. Manpreet Singh
  2. KD Singh
  3. Bharat Chetri
  4. PR Sreejesh

Ans. a

Explanation: Manpreet Singh, a midfielder has been named the captain of India Hockey Team. 

  1. Which of the following athletes wore a parachute while flying to 1960 Olympics?
  1. Muhammed Ali
  2. Dhyan Chand
  3. Mike Tyson
  4. None of the above 

Ans. a

Explanation: Muhammed Ali wore a parachute to the 1960 Olympics in Rome. 

    UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
