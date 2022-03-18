Abhishek Banerjee Biography: Age, Birth, Early Life, Family, Education, Political Career, and More

Abhishek Banerjee Biography: He is the nephew of Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He is a member of the All India Trinamool Congress. Currently, he is serving as a Member of Parliament in Diamond Harbour (Lok Sabha constituency), West Bengal since 2014. Since 2011, he has also been the National President of the All India Trinamool Youth Congress. He was appointed as the general secretary of the All India Trinamool Congress in June 2021.

Abhishek Banerjee: Key facts

Born 7 November 1987 Place of Birth Kolkata, West Bengal, India Age 34 Parents Father: Shri Amit Banerjee Mother: Smt. Lata Banerjee Spouse(s) Rujira Banerjee Date of Marriage 24 Feb 2012 Educational

Qualifications B.B.A., M.B.A.(Human Resource and Marketing) and UGP

Educated at Indian Institute of Planning & Management, New Delhi And I.M.I., Belgium Profession Politician Favourite Pastime and Recreation Reading biographies of international achievers, listening to old Hindi songs Sports and Clubs Cricket, Soccer, Snooker

Abhishek Banerjee Biography: Early Life, Family, Education, Parents, Marriage

He was born on November 7, 1987, in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. His father's name is Shri Amit Banerjee and his mother's name is Smt. Lata Banerjee. He went to Nava Nalanda High School and M.P. Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School in Kolkata. Then he pursued his B.B.A and M.B.A in Human Resource and Marketing from the Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIM) in New Delhi in 2009. He was married on February 24, 2012, to Rujira Banerjee. The couple has two children.

Abhishek Banerjee: Political Career

In 2011, he joined politics as a member of the All India Trinamool Congress.

He was appointed as the National President of the party's youth wing, the All India Trinamool Youth Congress, in 2011.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time from the Diamond Harbour constituency in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal in 2014.

He was a member of the Standing Committee on Commerce and the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs.

He was also a member of the Railway Convention Committee (R.C.C) from April 2015 to May 2019.

In 2019, he was re-elected to the 17th Lok Sabha for a second term.

He was a member of the Standing Committee on External Affairs and the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs from September 13th, 2019 onwards.

To inspire the youth, he also arranged the M.P Cup Football Tournament in his constituency. He wanted youths to engage in sports and physical activities.

Abhishek Banerjee: Special Interest

To protect human rights.

He likes working for peace in society.

To foster ethical and spiritual values among the people and strive for communal harmony.

Abhishek Banerjee: Positions Held

May 2014 Elected to 16th Lok Sabha 1 September 2014 Member, Standing Committee on Commerce

Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs 27 April 2015 - 25 May 2019 Member, Railway Convention Committee (R.C.C.) May 2019 Re-elected to 17th Lok Sabha (2nd term) 13 September 2019 onwards Member, Standing Committee on External Affairs

Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

READ| Mamata Banerjee Biography: AITC supremo sworn in as the CM of West Bengal for the third term in a row