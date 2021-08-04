This year India would be observing its 74th Independence Day. The two years of the nation fighting Coronavirus have been applausable. The article below would be explanatory of the Indian Independence Act 1947 that was the brick laid as a newly free India's foundation.

What is the Indian Independence Act 1947:

This is an Act of Parliament of the United Kingdom that partitioned the British India into two new independent dominions of India and Pakistan.

The Act was given the royal accent on July 18, 1947 and divided India and Pakistan thus. At that time Pakistan was in two parts- the West region that is currently the Pakistan and Eastern area comprising Bangladesh.

The representatives of Congress (INC), the Muslim League and the Sikh Community agreed on the common terms finally came to be known as the Mountbatten plan on June 3, 1947. This plan was the final plan of Indian Independence.

Provisions of the Indian Independence Act 1947:

The Act divided India into two new dominions-the Dominion of India and the Dominion of Pakistan Partition of the Bengal provision and the Punjab province into two new countries An office of the Governor General was made in each of the two countries which represented the Crown. Termination of the British Crown control over the Princely states Legislative authority upon the respective Constituent Assemblies of India and Pakistan There was no emperor or empress of India following the Indian Independence Act 1947

Major features of the Act:

Two new dominions were the major feature of the Act The date that was appointed as the date of India's Independence was 15th August 1947. The territories that were made as a result of the Act were: Pakistan: East Bengal, West Punjab, Sind, Chief Commissioner's province of Baluchistan The North West Frontier Province was a subject of a referendum. Now it is known as Pakhtunkhwa. Bengal province ceased to exist and East Bengal and West Bengal were constituted. Sylhet was also under referendum. The province of Punjab under GOI Act 1935 did not exist as a result of Indian Independence Act 1947. The boundaries of the new provinces were to be determined, whether before or after the appointed date, by the award of a boundary commission to be appointed by the Governor-General. The Governor General of the new dominions: For each of the new dominions a new Governor General was to be appointed by the Crown. The same person would be the Governor General of both the dominions.

After the Act Lord Mountbatten was asked by the Indian leaders to continue as the Governor General of India and Jawaharlal Nehru became the first Prime Minister. Vallabh Bhai Patel was the first home minister of India. In Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah became the Governor General and Liaquat Ali Khan became the Prime Minister.

Why was 15th August chosen as the Independence Day for India?

