This year India would be observing its 79th Independence Day. The article below explains the Indian Independence Act 1947, which laid in the foundation of a free India.

What is the Indian Independence Act 1947?

This is an Act of Parliament of the United Kingdom that partitioned British India into two new independent dominions of India and Pakistan.

The Act was given Royal Assent on July 18, 1947, and divided India and Pakistan thus. At that time Pakistan was in two parts- the West region that is currently the Pakistan and Eastern area comprising Bangladesh.

The representatives of Congress (INC), the Muslim League and the Sikh Community agreed on the common terms which finally came to be known as the Mountbatten Plan on June 3, 1947. This plan was the final plan of Indian Independence.

Provisions of the Indian Independence Act 1947