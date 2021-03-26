All about Kill the Bill protests in Britain

Kill the Bill protests in Britain: Why in the news?

It was last week, the United Kingdom was witnessing one of the most violent protests in its history against the bill that was providing unnecessary powers to law enforcement in the country.

The protestors and the police clashed in the south west England's Bristol city after a few people created havoc. The bill under question is Britain’s policing and crime bill.

About the Protest:

“Kill the bill” is the voice that is echoing the roads of Bristol in the UK. The protestors have been demanding rethinking of a crime bill which is providing police the power to deal with nonviolent demonstrations. The way the police have been handling the protests has become a serious issue in recent times. Various officers had been accused of manhandling and coming up with over aggressive responses. The events that led to this criticism are those in recent weeks. People wanted to honour Sarah Everard, who was walking home in London one night and was killed. This however was broken up by the police. This led to protestors being violent.

What is the Bill?

1. The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Court Bill is a proposed piece of legislation which discusses provisions for a broad range of issues in Britain.

2. It covers both England and Wales.

3. Here it introduces-

Harsher penalties for serious crimes

Ends a policy of early prison release for some offenders

Prevents unauthorized encampments,etc.

4. A broad authority has been given to the police forces in case of handling protests.

5. Under the current law, the police are required to determine first that any demonstration could result in public rage or disorder, property damage including disruption to life of any community before imposing restrictions.

4. However, in the new bill, police have been offered much broader powers.

5, There will be a lot to their own discretion thus potentially allowing them to criminalize the protests they find creating “public nuisance.”

6. The police would also be allowed to put upper limits to demonstrations and rallies like the amount of noise generated through them or the time limit of the protest.

7. The bill makes it possible for those who damage memorials to be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

8. That provision comes months after a statue commemorating a slave trader, Edward Colston, was toppled in Bristol last year during a Black Lives Matter demonstration.

What made the people protest?

The legislation came into spotlight after the murder of Sarah Everdard who vanished from the streets of London late evening on March 3, 2021. The 33 year old woman was later found dead in a wooded area and a police officer was charged in her death.

A nation wide rage was seen and the people turned vigil. Police officers were criticized for breaking up the event organised on march 12, 2021. Police broke up harshly on the people. Officers were criticized and an independent investigation has been launched into this case.

The government says the bill would empower the police and other emergency workers by enabling them better to handle crime and disorder but the opposition and the people say different. They fear more power would make the police a threat. The bill is yet to be signed by the upper house of the British Parliament and receive royal consent.