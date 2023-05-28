Ambati Rayudu Player Profile: Early Life, Career, Records, Stats, Awards

Ambati Rayudu is a name every cricket fan is familiar with. The 37-year-old cricketer has been part of the IPL since 2010 and played in two of the most successful teams, the Mumbai Indians (2010-17) and Chennai Super Kings (2018-23). As part of MI and CSK, Rayudu has won five IPL titles.

Rayudu is known for his explosive batting and impeccable fielding skills. He often bowls off-spin as well and has served as an occasional wicketkeeper. Rayudu is considered one of the best middle-order batsmen in India’s history. He has also been part of multiple controversies and has had many run-ins with opposition players, on-field umpires and management admins.

However, Rayudu’s illustrious career, full of many highs and lows, has now come to an end. He will play his final game in IPL 2023 Final against Gujarat Titans. Rayudu previously retired in 2019 but later backtracked. But it appears, the 2023 final will be the last time fans witness Ambati Rayudu in action.

On that note, read the player profile and biography of Ambati Rayudu here.

2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn 😂🙏 — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) May 28, 2023

Ambati Rayudu Player Profile

Full Name Ambati Rayudu Date of Birth 23 September 1985 Place of Birth Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India Age 37 Father Sambasiva Rao Nationality Indian Height 1.7 m, 5 ft 7 in Cricket Debut 2001 (Domestic) 2010 (IPL) 2013 (International) Playing style Right-handed battter Right-arm off-spin Wicket Keeper Marital Status Married to Chennupalli Vidya IPL Team Chennai Super Kings (current), Mumbai Indians (former)

Ambati Rayudu Biography

Ambati Rayudu was born on September 23, 1985, in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India.

His father Sambasiva Rao worked at the archives department.

Rayudu has credited his father for his success and developing a passion for cricket. His dad used to take him to coaching camps, practice sessions and tournaments.

At age 16, Rayudu came into the limelight after scoring an unbeaten 177 runs against England in the U-19 ODI series in 2002.

He subsequently played for Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy, becoming the youngest player to score a hundred and a double century in the same match.

Rayudu captained the India team at the 2004 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The team finished as the semi-finalists.

After an uneventful few years, Rayudu joined the “rebel” Indian Cricket League (ICL) against BCCI’s guidelines and risked being permanently banned.

However, he received amnesty from BCCI and was recruited by Mumbai Indians before the 2010 IPL season.

Rayudu found success playing for MI and was instrumental in the team’s success. MI won three IPL titles in 2013, 15 and 17, with Rayudu as one of the highest run-scorers for the team.

He was bought by Chennai Super Kings in 2018 and again lifted the IPL trophy in 2018 and 21.

Rayudu made his international debut in 2013 against Zimbabwe. He was part of the 2015 Word Cup squad but didn’t get a chance to play. He failed to make it into the 2019 World Cup squad and quickly announced his retirement from all forms of cricket but later rescinded.

Rayudu is married to his college friend Chennupalli Vidya, and the pair has two children together.

Ambati Rayudu Playing Records

Batting & Fielding

FORMAT ODI T20I FC List A T20 Mat 55 6 97 178 290 Inns 50 5 156 168 269 NO 14 1 21 26 42 Runs 1694 42 6151 5607 6009 HS 124* 20 210 124* 100* Ave 47.05 10.5 45.56 39.48 26.47 BF 2143 50 - - 4822 SR 79.04 84 - - 124.61 100s 3 0 16 5 1 50s 10 0 34 40 31 4s 145 5 - - 496 6s 30 0 - - 224 Ct 17 4 74 69 101 St 0 0 0 0 3

Bowling

FORMAT ODI FC List A Mat 55 97 178 Inns 9 - - Balls 121 798 421 Runs 124 518 406 Wkts 3 10 13 BBI 01-May Apr-43 Apr-45 BBM 01-May - Apr-45 Ave 41.33 51.8 31.23 Econ 6.14 3.89 5.78 SR 40.3 79.8 32.3 4w 0 1 1

Ambati Rayudu IPL Career (2010 - 2023)

YEAR Career MAT 203 NO 33 RUNS 4329 HS 100* AVG 28.29 BF 3401 SR 127.29 100 1 50 22 4S 358 6S 171 CT 64 ST 2

