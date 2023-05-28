Ambati Rayudu Player Profile: Early Life, Career, Records, Stats, Awards

Ambati Rayudu is a name every cricket fan is familiar with. The 37-year-old cricketer has been part of the IPL since 2010 and played in two of the most successful teams, the Mumbai Indians (2010-17) and Chennai Super Kings (2018-23). As part of MI and CSK, Rayudu has won five IPL titles.

Rayudu is known for his explosive batting and impeccable fielding skills. He often bowls off-spin as well and has served as an occasional wicketkeeper. Rayudu is considered one of the best middle-order batsmen in India’s history. He has also been part of multiple controversies and has had many run-ins with opposition players, on-field umpires and management admins.

However, Rayudu’s illustrious career, full of many highs and lows, has now come to an end. He will play his final game in IPL 2023 Final against Gujarat Titans. Rayudu previously retired in 2019 but later backtracked. But it appears, the 2023 final will be the last time fans witness Ambati Rayudu in action.

On that note, read the player profile and biography of Ambati Rayudu here.

Full Name

Ambati Rayudu

Date of Birth

23 September 1985

Place of Birth

Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India

Age

37

Father

Sambasiva Rao

Nationality

Indian

Height

1.7 m, 5 ft 7 in

Cricket Debut

2001 (Domestic)

2010 (IPL)

2013 (International)

Playing style

Right-handed battter

Right-arm off-spin

Wicket Keeper

Marital Status

Married to Chennupalli Vidya

IPL Team

Chennai Super Kings (current), Mumbai Indians (former)

Ambati Rayudu Biography

  • Ambati Rayudu was born on September 23, 1985, in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India.
  • His father Sambasiva Rao worked at the archives department.
  • Rayudu has credited his father for his success and developing a passion for cricket. His dad used to take him to coaching camps, practice sessions and tournaments.
  • At age 16, Rayudu came into the limelight after scoring an unbeaten 177 runs against England in the U-19 ODI series in 2002.
  • He subsequently played for Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy, becoming the youngest player to score a hundred and a double century in the same match.
  • Rayudu captained the India team at the 2004 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The team finished as the semi-finalists.
  • After an uneventful few years, Rayudu joined the “rebel” Indian Cricket League (ICL) against BCCI’s guidelines and risked being permanently banned.
  • However, he received amnesty from BCCI and was recruited by Mumbai Indians before the 2010 IPL season.
  • Rayudu found success playing for MI and was instrumental in the team’s success. MI won three IPL titles in 2013, 15 and 17, with Rayudu as one of the highest run-scorers for the team.
  • He was bought by Chennai Super Kings in 2018 and again lifted the IPL trophy in 2018 and 21.
  • Rayudu made his international debut in 2013 against Zimbabwe. He was part of the 2015 Word Cup squad but didn’t get a chance to play. He failed to make it into the 2019 World Cup squad and quickly announced his retirement from all forms of cricket but later rescinded.
  • Rayudu is married to his college friend Chennupalli Vidya, and the pair has two children together.

Ambati Rayudu Playing Records

Batting & Fielding

FORMAT

ODI

T20I

FC

List A

T20

Mat

55

6

97

178

290

Inns

50

5

156

168

269

NO

14

1

21

26

42

Runs

1694

42

6151

5607

6009

HS

124*

20

210

124*

100*

Ave

47.05

10.5

45.56

39.48

26.47

BF

2143

50

-

-

4822

SR

79.04

84

-

-

124.61

100s

3

0

16

5

1

50s

10

0

34

40

31

4s

145

5

-

-

496

6s

30

0

-

-

224

Ct

17

4

74

69

101

St

0

0

0

0

3

Bowling

FORMAT

ODI

FC

List A

Mat

55

97

178

Inns

9

-

-

Balls

121

798

421

Runs

124

518

406

Wkts

3

10

13

BBI

01-May

Apr-43

Apr-45

BBM

01-May

-

Apr-45

Ave

41.33

51.8

31.23

Econ

6.14

3.89

5.78

SR

40.3

79.8

32.3

4w

0

1

1

Ambati Rayudu IPL Career (2010 - 2023)

YEAR

Career

MAT

203

NO

33

RUNS

4329

HS

100*

AVG

28.29

BF

3401

SR

127.29

100

1

50

22

4S

358

6S

171

CT

64

ST

2

Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
